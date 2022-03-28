Top 5 Standard Ashes of War in Elden Ring and where to find them

Ashes of War in Elden Ring are often used to add skills and affinities to weapons while also altering various stats like strength, dexterity, faith, and others.

However, the Standard Ashes of War are a bit different as they provide certain skills to weapons without making any change in terms of affinities or stats. These Ashes of War provide versatility as they can be used with almost any build without facing any form of stat-wise constraints.

Elden Ring provides players with quite a lot of Standard Ashes of War, though not all of them are worth using. Therefore, knowing which ones to hunt for and where to look for them will save players a lot of time.

Every Standard Ash of War that players should consider chasing in Elden Ring

5. Ash of War: Mighty Shot

Mighty Shot is good at dealing with enemy defenses (Image via EternityInGaming/Youtube)

This is a powerful Standard Ash of War that can be used for bow builds within the game. As the name suggests, this Ash of War lets players release an extremely powerful shot using their bows within the game.

It allows players to penetrate enemy defenses almost seamlessly and can work in both PvE as well as PvP.

Location: Obtained from a Teardrop Scarab in Weeping Peninsula

4. Ash of War: Parry

This Ash of War increases the versatility of parry skill quite a lot (Image via YourDevastator/Youtube)

Parrying is a skill that is primarily meant for lightweight shields. This particular Ash of War, on the other hand, ensures that a lot more armaments within the game are able to parry enemies, including weapons.

This Ash of War can be used on daggers, curved swords, thrusting swords, fists, claws, and on shields. However, the key idea remains the same, as players need to time the skill in order to successfully open up an enemy for a critical hit.

Either way, it helps players to use this skill the way they want, rather than being constrained to only lightweight shields.

Location: Can be obtained from Knight Bernahl in Warmaster's Shack in Stormhill

3. Ash of War: Enchanted Shot

Enchanted Shot in Elden Ring is good at dealing with enemies from long distances (Image via EternityInGaming/Youtube)

This is an Ash of War in Elden Ring that makes "cheesing" enemies a lot easier. The Enchanted Shot ensures that an arrow does not miss its target when shot.

In fact, if the target changes its position, the arrow will also change direction and hit the target. Apart from that, this Ash of War also makes the arrow fly faster, rendering it a must-have for any bow build in the game.

Location: Obtained from a Teardrop Beetle in Nokron, Eternal City

2. Ash of War: Storm Wall

Storm Wall in Elden Ring helps to block an incoming projectile-based attack (Image via EternityInGaming/Youtube)

This is another good Ash of War that players can consider using within their shield-based builds. When used, Storm Wall creates a barrier around the player which blocks incoming arrows and projectiles.

It can be considered a free parry of sorts that players can have in Elden Ring. This skill works for both light and medium-weight shields.

Location: Obtained from a Teardrop Scarab in Stormhill, near the collapsed bridge

1. Ash of War: Rain of Arrows

Rain of Arrows is extremely good for crowd control in Elden Ring (Image via QuantumMercury/Youtube)

The final Ash of War on this list, called Rain of Arrows, is arguably one of the best in this category. This Ash of War works from a low stance, where players will basically launch a burst of arrows into the sky.

These arrows will then rain down on enemies dealing good damage and helping a lot with crowd control.

Location: Can be obtained near the Minor Erdtree in the eastern part of Caelid.

