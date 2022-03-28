Top 5 Talisman that can boost attack power in Elden Ring and where to find them?

Elden Ring is filled with hundreds of Talismans for players to obtain. However, each of them has a specific function, and knowing that beforehand can make build-crafting a lot easier.

Among them, there are a few Talismans that can help boost the attack power of players significantly. Chasing those is quite essential in Elden Ring, as merely adding levels to weapons is often not enough to deal damage that can take down the heavier bosses in the game with ease.

The problem is that most of those attack boost Talismans are hidden, and the game does not provide any indication on where to find what. Therefore, obtaining them can be a daunting task for almost any player in the game.

Every attack boost Talisman that players should chase in Elden Ring

1) Lord of Blood's Exultation

Lord of Blood's exultation can work with most meta builds in Elden Ring (Image via Gaming with Abyss/YouTube)

When it comes to boosting raw attack, this is arguably one of the best Talismans to use within the game. This is because Lord of Blood's Exultation synergizes well with bleeding, which is also one of the most powerful passive abilities to have in the game.

When equipped, this Talisman helps boost attack power whenever there is blood loss nearby. This means all builds involving Uchigatana, Bloodhound's Fang, Bloodflame Blade, and others will work with this Talisman.

Location: Obtained from Esgar, Priest of Blood, after defeating him

2) Kindred of Rot's Exultation

This particular Talisman will find usage in certain niche builds (Image via 100% Guides/YouTube)

This Talisman might not be as effective as Lord of Blood's Exultation, but it might work with certain niche builds in the game. This is because Kindred of Rot's Exultation helps boost attack power in case anyone procs rot or poison in the vicinity.

Poison is kind of average within Elden Ring and is just a shade of its ancestors from Dark Souls and Dark Souls II. On the other hand, Scarlet Rot is quite good, and there are a few weapons in the game that can inflict the same.

In truth, the best and probably the most optimal way to use this one is by alternating between poison and rot through weapons, items, and incantations. This way, players will be able to maintain the up-time for attack boost from the Talisman consistently within a fight.

Location: Obtained from Kindred of Rot at Seethewater Cave

3) Millicent's Prosthesis

Millicent's Prosthesis works very well with dexterity builds (Image via BDX Ronin Gaming/YouTube)

This is a Talisman that dex players will enjoy quite a lot. When equipped, Millicent's Prosthesis helps boost attack power and provides a +5 boost to dexterity on the character.

Both of these boosts are quite significant as they synergize extremely well. Providing flat boost to dexterity can often help push weapon scaling, which often becomes hard to do in the late game on account of the high rune requirements for each level.

Apart from that, the attack boost is definitely quite good since it helps further improve the damage dealt by the player.

Location: Obtained at the end of Millicent's questline (challenge and defeat her in fight)

4) Blue Dancer Charm

Blue Dancer Charm in Elden Ring does not work beyond 30 equipment load (Image via Gamer Guides/YouTube)

Blue Dancer Charm is another interesting Talisman that helps to boost attack power at lower equipment loads. While the boost is definitely worthwhile, the catch comes in the second part of the item description.

As it stands, there are certain limits to how much equipment load can be allowed until the charm remains effective. After testing, it has been found that once the equipment load of the player goes beyond 30, the charm stops working.

Therefore, this one is probably useless on those players who love wearing the heaviest armor in the game.

Location: Obtained from Guardian Golem boss

5) Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia is arguably one of the best attack boosting Talismans in Elden Ring (Image via BDX Ronin Gaming/YouTube)

This is a Talisman that is by far considered the best for boosting raw attack power in the game. Rotten Winged Sword Insignia is an upgraded version of the normal Winged Sword Insignia, which helps to boost attack power for every successive attack on the enemy.

It has been found that the attack buffs start from around 4% and increase to somewhere around 22% (maximum possible value).

Location: Obtained after helping Millicent instead of challenging her

