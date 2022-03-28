Where to get the Old Lord's Talisman in Elden Ring

There are all kinds of talisman items that affect spells in Elden Ring and the Old Lord's Talisman comes in handy for increasing a spell's duration. However, to reach the spell-based item, players will need to get past some pretty steep requirements.

Not only will players need to get all the way past the Capital City of Leyndell, but they will also need to claim the flame from the Forge of the Giants. This is no easy feat and there is no other quick way to reach Farum Azula. The ancient royal city is a requirement before reaching the very end of the game, and it contains the Old Lord's Talisman itself.

Location of the Old Lord's Talisman in Elden Ring

Head to the north of Farum Azula. (Image via FromSoftware)

To reach Farum Azula in Elden Ring and obtain the Old Lord's Talisman, players will need to reach the Mountaintops of the Giants. To get there, Morgott must first be defeated in Leyndell to open access to the northern snowy lands. Afterwards, players will need to take down the Fire Giant and summon Melina at the forge itself. This will allow players to wake up in Farum Azula.

Obtaining the Old Lord's Talisman:

Once players spawn into Farum Azula, they will need to head north.

The spawn point is in the southern area of the ancient city.

The northernmost peak of Farum Azula will be just beyond the crucible knight, which will mark the area.

Players need to reach the large crumbling bridge in this area, which leads to the main boss.

Instead of going across the main bridge to the boss, head to the broken edge and head down the lower area using a ladder.

Take the ladder down to a separate bridge that connects to the tower that contains the talisman.

When players reach this section of the city, they can make their way back up the bridge and finish the main boss in the area, known as Maliketh.

What does the Old Lord's Talisman do in Elden Ring?

This talisman is meant for players who want to make their spell effects last longer when they are cast. That means something like a beam will be activated for a longer duration in combat. However, this doesn't extend to skills such as Ashes of War.

The talisman will increase the spell-effect duration by 30% when players start casting. This is a significant duration increase and can ensure that spells decimate their enemies.

Edited by Mayank Shete