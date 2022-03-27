Where to get the Mottled Necklace Talisman in Elden Ring

Items like the Mottled Necklace Talisman in Elden Ring allow players to increase their resistance to specific status effects such as poison or scarlet rot. Most items in the game are specifically made to buff players with resistances such as Robustness or Immunity.

With the Mottled Necklace Talisman, players will get a boost to every status resistance within the game. It's a great way to stay defensive in areas where the dangers are unknown and preparation isn't possible. But getting to the necklace is a process, and players will need a special key to pick up the horn-based talisman.

Location of the Mottled Necklace Talisman in Elden Ring

Head to the Four Belfries to access this talisman. (Image via FromSoftware)

There are a few different talisman items in Elden Ring, such as the Mottled Necklace Talisman, connected to The Four Belfries in northwestern Liurnia.

This area has four towers that each have their own portals for different sections of the map. These are typically self-contained areas that require an imbued sword key to access. If the area hasn't been scavenged yet, access will be much easier.

Obtaining the Mottled Necklace Talisman:

Head to The Four Belfries in Liurnia.

At the top of the mountain, there is a chest with an Imbued Sword Key.

Grab this key and use it on the second tower going back down the hill to the right.

The correct portal should lead to Nokron, Eternal City.

This path is only one aspect of Nokron entirely, and there isn't much to explore/

Players need to head down to the bridge below the rocks and collect the necklace off the corpse.

The area can be exited by fast traveling back to a different site of lost grace.

Like other resistance talisman items in the game, there is an upgraded version of the necklace, but it's not at the Belfries.

What does the Mottled Necklace Talisman do in Elden Ring?

This necklace will give players a boost to resistances across the board. This includes Focus, Robustness, and Immunity. These stats are directly responsible for how well players can resist statuses such as Frost, Poison, or Madness.

If players are struggling with status effects, this necklace can be used along with other horn charms. Later in the game, four talisman slots will be available, so players will always have flexibility in their builds.

