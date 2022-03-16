How to get Frost resistance in Elden Ring

Frost resistance can be one of the most crucial stats within Elden Ring, especially as players head farther north to the Consecrated Snowfields and the Mountaintops of the Giants.

But getting that resistance can be a chore on its own, and the naming within the game is confusing. Luckily, there are a few different ways players can increase their Frost resistance and Robustness overall.

Both effects tied to Robustness can easily take out half of a player's health in seconds, including through Frostbite. If players hope to take down Commander Niall or the Borealis Dragon in the north, preparation is key to survival.

Increasing Frost Resistance and Robustness in Elden Ring

Use this talisman for more Robust stats. (Image via Elden Ring)

Players need to note that Frost Resistance is one part of the Robustness stat within Elden Ring. While some items in the game will be labeled with Frost damage or alleviation, the defense aspect is tied to a shared Robustness number.

This works the same way as any other elemental effect within the game, especially those with a buildup meter on enemies or players alike.

Methods for increasing Frost Resistance:

Find the Stalwart Horn Charm Talisman, which provides Robustness increases.

The +1 version of this charm can be found west of the Consecrated Snowfields.

Use flesh consumables such as Invigorating White Cured Meat. These will temporarily increase the resistances.

All armors have defense and resistance stats. Looking for sets with higher Robustness will defend against Frost.

Radahn's Lion Armor is one example of a set with the Robustness stat at a 99.

The Speckled Hardtear in the Physick Flask is another way to add resistance.

Using Thawfrost Boluses are one final way to alleviate Frost buildup in case frostbite is about to occur.

Frost is tied to Robustness. Hence, players can also use many of the suggestions above on other elements as long as they correspond.

What else is tied to Robustness in Elden Ring?

Another element tied to Robustness is Bleed damage, and it works nearly the same as Frostbite. Though the two damage types have some differences, and Bleed is typically considered stronger, the main effect is constant.

Anytime the full meter of Bleed or Frost builds up, the enemy or player will instantly lose a chunk of health. Having the right resistances can mean life or death against these elements. Other elements will typically be damaged over time, but that won't be the case against Bleed or Frost.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar