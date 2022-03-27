Top 5 Twinblade in Elden Ring and where to find them

Twinblades are one of the most exciting weapons available to players in Elden Ring. These weapons are primarily characterized by fast slashing attacks that can hit multiple targets simultaneously.

However, these weapons are quite difficult to wield, as players are forced to two-hand the weapons for maximum efficiency. In most cases, players love to use shields to block enemy attacks, but that option is gone in the case of twinblades.

Either way, Elden Ring has a decent number of twinblades for players to choose from in the game. Therefore, players should have proper knowledge of them before starting to hunt for the same.

Every Twinblade that players should consider chasing in Elden Ring

1) Twinblade

The basic Twinblade is a really good weapon despite being very basic (Image via Gamers Heroes/Youtube)

This is the most basic version of twinblades that is available to players. However, it is also one of the best players can get in the game. One of the best aspects of this weapon is that it is lightweight.

This one also has a pretty good reach, which makes it quite versatile for a vast number of builds. Finally, the weapon is quite good for bleed affinity, arguably one of the strongest players can infuse in the entire game.

Location: Obtained from Dragon Burnt Ruins

2) Twinned Knight swords

Twinned Knight Swords in Elden Ring is a decent weapon for quality builds (Image via The Real Godzilla/Youtube)

This is another powerful twinblade that players can chase within the game. The Twinned Knight sword is not very different in usage compared to the previous entrant on the list.

However, this weapon is much better in strength or quality scaling than dexterity scaling. Apart from that, this weapon procs bleed way faster than most of the weapons in the entire game.

Location: Obtained at East Windmill Pature in Altus Plateau

3) Godskin Peeler

Godskin Peeler is the best Twinblade for dex builds (Image via sawmanUK/Youtube)

If players look for a good dexterity-based twinblade, then Godskin Peeler is the way. The weapon has an "A" scaling on dexterity, making it a good candidate for all forms of builds with Keen Ashes of War.

Also, using bleed affinity works very well, as with almost every twinblade within the game. The weapon's special skill, "Black Flame Tornado," is also quite good and can destroy enemies in both PVE and PVP.

Location: Obtained from Godskin Apostle at Altus Plateau

4) Eleonora's Poleblade

Eleonora's Poleblade is arguably one of the best twinblades for PVP purposes (Image via Elden Ring)

Eleonora's poleblade is arguably one of the best weapons to have if players are looking to go for PVP-specific builds. This weapon does not have the damage needed to fight against bosses.

However, when in PVP, the weapon skill "Bloodblade Dance" can shred through enemy defenses in the blink of an eye. The weapon also has bleed as an in-built passive, making it easier to use, as there is no headache for adding affinities.

Location: Obtained after defeating Violet Bloody Finger at Second Church of Marika

5) Gargoyle's Twinblade

The damage output from Gargoyle's Twinblade is absurdly high (Image via Fredchuckdave/Youtube)

The final weapon on this list, Gargoyle's Twinblade, is one of the best for strength builds. This weapon is even stronger than Twinned Knight swords and is one of the best in the category for status effect build-up.

Players can add frost or bleed affinity and turn the weapon into a boss slaying machine.

Location: Obtained from Valiant Gargoyle (Twinblade version) when defeated.

Edited by Srijan Sen