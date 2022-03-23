Top 5 halberds in Elden Ring and where to find them

Halberds are the kind of melee weapons in Elden Ring that have a massive amount of range. These halberds use a combination of both thrusting and swinging attacks, dealing quite a decent amount of damage.

As of now, there are a few halberds that players can chase within the game. A few of them can be wielded right from the start, but the best amongst them have quite a hefty stat requirement to be met.

In truth, halberds are not the most popular amongst players, but there are a few amongst them who will find these fun to use during their playthroughs.

Every halberd in Elden Ring that players should consider chasing

1.Halberd

Halberd is one of the best stating weapons in this category (Image via Elden Ring)

While this weapon does not have a fancy name, it is arguably one of the best ones to use in the early game. It is also a good starting point for those who want to become a master with this weapon-type.

This weapon has quite a good scaling and the stat requirements are not that high either. The weapon hits hard and is really good at staggering enemies early in the game.

Location: Starting weapon for Vagabond class, can be bought from the nomadic merchant in Northern Limgrave

2. Banished Knight's Halberd

Banished Knight's Halberd is one of the best all-round halberds (Image via Its Shatter/Youtube)

If players are looking for a halberd that provides all-round utility, then this is a weapon worth using. Banished Knight's Halberd has good scaling with quality, keen and heavy, which makes it extremely versatile for usage.

Apart from that, the damage numbers on the weapon are quite good as well, making it a worthy pick for anyone who loves to use this weapon type.

Location: Stormveil castle

3. Pest's Glaive

Pest's Glaive is a decent weapon for PVP purposes (Image via Elden Ring)

If players are looking for a halberd-type weapon for PVP, then this is one worth considering. The weapon art on this glaive is very good for staggering enemy invaders.

Apart from that, being a halberd, it has good damage as well. Finally, the weapon when equipped boosts resistance to non-physical damage.

Location: Dropped from Lesser Kindred of Rot in Caelid

4. Dragon Halberd

Dragon's Halberd is quite good in PVP when players get surrounded by multiple enemies (Fredchuckdave/Youtube)

This is another really good weapon that works for both PvP as well as PvE. In PvP, the weapon is arguably one of the best for handling 3v1 or 2v1 situations.

In PvE, the weapon art can become extremely valuable. It can practically melt down bosses single-handedly, which is something that not a lot of weapons can do in this game.

Location: Obtained after defeating the Dragonkin Soldier boss in Siofra River

5. Golden Halberd

Golden Halberd is one of the best weapons in this game (Image via Elden Ring)

Golden Halberd is not only the best weapon in this category, but it is also one of the best weapons to wield in the game. This halberd is basically an iteration of the Black Knight Halberd from Dark Souls.

The damage on this weapon is absolutely insane. It can melt any and every boss in the game within the blink of an eye. The charged attack on this one is almost unfair, which puts it on the spot of one of the pinacle weapons for players to chase.

Location: Defeat the Tree Sentinel in Limgrave

