How to obtain the Mimic’s Veil in Elden Ring

Elden Ring boasts a lot of fun items for the Tarnished to play around with, each bringing its own unique set of skills and abilities to the table.

One such item that the community is falling head-over-heels is the Mimic’s Veil which is by far one of the most effective items in sneaking past some of the hardest encounters in the game. Additionally, players have been using it quite a lot during invasions as the Mimic’s Veil is the perfect item to trick enemies and play mind games with them.

The item consumes 6 FP and allows the wearer to mimic and look like a nearby object. From statues to trees, to stags, the Tarnished can cosplay as anything they want, and use it as a valuable tool to trick enemies during PvP.

The item is something that players will be able to get quite early on in the game, however, they will first have to go through their first major boss, Margit, the Fell Omen, to get their hands on the item.

The veil is tucked away in Stormveil Castle, and many in the community have been having a rough time getting their hands on it. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

Obtaining the Mimic’s Veil in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s Stormveil Castle is a labyrinthine maze with a lot of secrets hidden in every corner of the area. Players can reach the Mimic’s veil in a variety of ways, however, there are primarily two methods that are more recommended.

1) Through the Rampart Tower elevator

This is one of the fastest methods of getting the item. The Elden Ring Tarnished will need to do the following:

Head to the elevator from the Rampart Tower Site of Grace which is present towards the north of Stormveil Castle. Which will directly lead them to the room that houses the Many Armed Key Master

Here they can either choose to take the enemy out or run past it. The latter is advised for those who have invested a fair bit of runes in leveling their characters

From there, players will need to ake a right, then climb up a set of wooden stairs, with a platform, where there will be two enemies with a red hoods waiting for them

After taking them down, they will need to climb another set, into a room where there is a Banished Knight, as well as a chest. The room will have one long table, with a lot of empty chairs placed around it

After defeating the Banished Knight, players can then access the chest, and they will receive the Mimic’s Veil as a reward

2) Through the Rampart Tower Birds exit

The second method is a bit more reliable for underlevelled players as they will not have to face the Many Armed Key Master when they are looking to employ this route. To use this method, players will need to do the following:

Exit the Rampart Tower Site of Grace from the Birds exit area, where they will see a lot of Storm Hawks perched on fire barrels

Players will need to be cautious here an take down the birds one at a time, as they can be quite difficult to deal with, especially with the amount of damage that they do at this stage.

Players will need to run along the roof and drop down on a building to the right, and keep going till they reach dome like figure with an open door

After getting in they will need to drop down and and go through the smaller room which leads outside, where there will be a knight and a torch bearer

Player can either look to face them or just run past them heading for a small room to the far end. Then they can navigate their way through a series of small rooms, till they reach the area where they is the Banished Knight and the chest with the item in it

The Elden Ring Tarnished will now need to defeat the enemy again and then open the chest to claim the Mimic’s Veil

The item is very fun to play around with, and the Elden Ring community is already experimenting a great deal with it in a variety of ways in both PvE as well PvP.

