How to access the Divine Tower of East Altus and activate Morgott's Rune in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players will often find certain areas in the Lands between locking behind either doors or magical barriers, which require a particular quest to be completed or an item to be acquired to unlock.

One such area is the Divine Tower present in East Altus, which players are having quite a bit of trouble unlocking. FromSoftware does not hold the player’s hand when it comes to quest progression, and the lack of quest markers and progression hints often leaves one frustrated.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Many ills have befallen the star-struck land of Limgrave. See to it that you do not become another. Many ills have befallen the star-struck land of Limgrave. See to it that you do not become another. #ELDENRING https://t.co/bOHvtB5WK4

After making it through Leyndell, the Royal Capital, the Elden Ring Tarnished will eventually come across the East Altus Divine Tower to its north, where some players will find the front door to the area to be locked. To gain access, they will require a particular item that is dropped from boss Morgott, who is present in the capital.

So it’s highly likely that players have either skipped the fight or did not encounter it while moving through Leyndell.

Today’s guide will look to help players out in accessing the Divine Tower in East Altus.

Accessing Divine Tower of East Altus and activating Morgott’s Great Rune in Elden Ring

For those who have not defeated Morgott, it will be the first step in unlocking the tower and then activating his Great Rune. Morgott is Margit's true form. While some of his movesets are similar to the first major boss of the game, he hits harder with additional patterns to his attacks.

Upon defeating the boss, he will drop 120k Runes, along with Remembrance of the Omen King and his Great Rune. When players finally beat Margott, they must employ the following steps to gain access to the tower and get to activate the Great Rune they just got:

From the Avenue Balcony Site of Lost Grace at Leyndell, players must make their way to the staircase that is adjacent to it and head towards the south of the area until they come upon a heap of carriages that were overturned.

From the dismantled carriages, the Elden Ring Tarnished will now be required to turn left and make their way northeast until they reach a door just before a set of large staircases that is headed east.

After making their way up the stairs, players should make their way further south until they encounter an archway present between two statues, which houses an elevator. The Elden Ring Tarnished must take the contraption and make their way up to the Capital Outskirts area.

After reaching the Capital Outskirts, players should continue following the path until they reach another lift. However, they must move past it and make their way out the Southern Doorway and reach the bridge that leads to the Divine Tower of East Altus.

As they have defeated Morgott and obtained all the items that he provides, the Tarnished will be able to access the tower. After reaching the top and interacting with the point in the middle of the arena, they will be able to restore Margott’s Rune and equip it.

Margott’s Great Rune is something that many players who are going for a more tank-oriented build are favoring. Upon having it equipped and using a Rune Arc, it greatly raises the maximum HP and allows the Tarnished to be beefier, making some of the more difficult boss fights significantly easier to manage.

Edited by Shaheen Banu