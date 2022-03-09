How to gain access to the Liurnia of the Lakes Divine Tower and get the Cursemark of Death in Elden Ring

The vast and expansive world of Elden Ring's the Lands Between has a lot to offer players in terms of additional quest lines and exploration. While some of the areas on the map are easy to get access, there are certain locations that are only unlocked after players invest some time in completing certain steps.

One such area on the map is the Liurnia of the Lakes Divine Tower, which is quite complicated to access, and many community members are having trouble getting to it.

The Liurnia of the Lakes Divine Tower will only open up after players complete one of Ranni the Witch’s quests. But for that to happen, the Tarnished must first find her in Ranni’s Rise, which is located in the Three Sisters subregion, and then speak to her to begin her questline.

Getting access to the Liurnia of the Lakes Divine Tower is indeed a complicated process in Elden Ring. However, today’s guide will try to help those who are still struggling with it.

Obtaining access to the Liurnia of the Lakes Divine Tower in Elden Ring

Divine Towers are some of the more important locations in Elden Ring, which are directly associated with specific gods and demi-gods that are presented in the game.

These areas help in restoring Great Runes, and the Divine Tower, which is present in Liurnia of the Lake, will allow the Tarnished to restore the Cursemark of Death, an item that can be found on the topmost floor of the tower itself.

But to unlock the tower, players will be required to progress through Ranni’s questline first.

Hence to access the tower, the Tarnished need to:

Complete Caria Manor, and then speak to Ranni the Witch by going to her Rise. On starting her questline, she will request the players to fetch her the lost treasure of Nokron and speak to Blaidd, Iji, and Seluvis on her behalf, and these NPCs can be found outside Ranni’s Rise.

To gain access to Nokron, the Eternal City, the Tarnished must first face and defeat Starscourge Radahn in Redmane Castle. They will automatically get access to the new area after the encounter, and there they will find the Fingerslayer Blade, which is the lost treasure that Ranni has been looking for. Players will then need to give it to her, and in exchange, she will hand over the Inverted Carian Statue.

While there is a lot more to Ranni’s quest beyond this, players will only need to complete her missions till this point to gain access to the Liurnia of the Lakes Divine Tower. Now, with the Inverted Carian Statue, players need to head to Carian Study Hall, which is located at the other end of a bridge that leads to the Divine Tower. After entering it and placing the Statue onto the pedestal, the entire room and area will turn upside down.

After this, players will be required to platform a bit as they make their way towards the elevator that is stationed in the middle of the Carian Study Hall. Upon taking the elevator down, players will find a double door that opens up to a bridge leading to the Liurnia of the Lakes Divine Tower.

A Godskin Noble will be awaiting players on the bridge, so they might choose to fight it or just run past it to the other side of the bridge, where there is an elevator. The elevator will be able to directly take the players to the top of the Liurnia of the Lakes Divine Tower.

Restoring the Cursemark of Death is not the only thing that Elden Ring players can do in the Liurnia of the Lakes Divine Tower. There is a lot to explore in the area, and one can come across a significant number of valuable loot and mobs, which can ultimately help them with the general progression of the game.

