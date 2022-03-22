Top 5 Hammers in Elden Ring and where to find them

Hammers are one of the most fun and unique weapons in Elden Ring. This weapon type primarily deals slow but extremely powerful hits on enemies.

Hammers are extremely good at taking care of enemies that boast heavy shields and armor. However, these weapons do not possess pierce damage, which means that these weapons might at times seem to deal lesser damage when compared to swords against certain types of enemies.

Either way, hammers have a sort of cult following within the game and some players absolutely love the playstyle that it brings.

Dawn 'Yohosie' Hosie @yohosiefgc elden ring is a game about getting bigger and bigger hammers elden ring is a game about getting bigger and bigger hammers

Note: Weapons like the Giant Crusher are classified as colossal weapons in the game, and thus has not been included in this list.

Every Hammer that players should be chasing in Elden Ring

1.Morning Star

Elden Ring's Morning Star is arguably the best hammer that is available to players (Image via Gamer Guru/Youtube)

When talking about hammers, Morning Star is definitely one of the most versatile weapons in the game. This weapon can be obtained quite early, but has real good strength scaling within it.

The weapon also provides bleed status effect, something that works like magic against most major or minor enemies within the game. Apart from that, the weapon can also be infused with some really good Ashes of War to further increase the scaling.

The only issue that this weapon has is its abysmal range.

Location: Weeping Peninsula

2. Spiked Club

Spiked Club has better range than Morning Star in Elden Ring, but is incredibly rare to obtain (Image via Fredchuckdave/Youtube)

This is another decent hammer that also has the ability to proc the bleed status effect. Spiked Club at first might seem a little bit better than Morning Star, mainly because, it provides a better range.

However, the base physical damage on this weapon is lesser than the Morning Star, making it almost similar when compared to the previous entrant on this list.

Apart from that, obtaining this weapon is also RNG based and players need to be very lucky for one to drop.

Location: Obtained from Demi Humans

3. Mace

Mace is a decent strength scaling hammer to use in Elden Ring(Image via Two of Astora/Youtube)

Mace is arguably one of the most reliable hammer-type weapons that players can obtain within the game. This weapon has very good strength scaling and can be used even till very late in the game.

Apart from that, it weighs less than Morning Star, making it easier to wield. The problem that players might face with this one is that, it does not have any form of passive.

As of now, bleed is extremely overtuned within Elden Ring, making it hard to use any other weapon that does not have that passive. If that gets nerfed anytime in the future, this weapon can act as a really good alternative.

Location: Purchased from Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold

4. Ringed Finger

Ringed Finger is a funny weapon in Elden Ring, but is quite good at staggering enemies (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)

Despite having a funny name, this weapon is extremely good, especially for PVP. This is especially because the weapon can stagger very well. Apart from that, the weapon can also knockback enemies to create openings for attacks.

The only issue with this weapon is that, the weapon art is quite slow and the range on it is not that good either.

Location: Gelmir Hero's Grave

5. Monk's Flamemace

Monk's Flamemace boasts good physical damage, but is a bit hard to obtain in Elden Ring (Image via Flaw/Youtube)

The final hammer on the list, Monk's Flamemace is also an incredible weapon to use. This hammer is a dexterity-based weapon which is different from the others on this list that scale primarily off strength.

The strong attack on this weapon is not that good, but it boasts some really good physical damage. Therefore, if players are trying to brute force some of the content in the game, then this is a weapon worth using.

Location: Dropped by Fire monks in Liurnia of the Lakes

Edited by Saman