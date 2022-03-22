How to find the Full Moon Crossbow in Elden Ring

Compared to FromSoftware’s previous titles, Elden Ring has expanded upon players' choices to create fresh and unique builds. Not to mention finding strong weapons and armor to compliment said builds reasonably early on.

For example, if players wish to go with a ranged sorcerer build, a good weapon to use is the Full Moon Crossbow. It only requires 10 Strength, 10 Dexterity, and 14 Intelligence to wield, which is an easy investment to make.

Players will have to venture into Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring to add the Full Moon Crossbow to their collection. Here is where they need to go to find it:

Elden Ring: Where to obtain the Full Moon Crossbow in Raya Lucaria Academy

Before entering Raya Lucaria Academy, players will need an Academy Glintstone Key. One just so happens to be nearby. Open the map and look directly west of Raya Lucaria Academy. You’ll see a small formation of rocks. There, on a corpse, is an Academy Glintstone Key.

However, a dragon guards the key. The dragon can be avoided, but be quick to grab the key before dying. Afterward, travel into the academy and make your way to the Debate Parlor Site of Grace. This requires defeating a boss, the Red Wolf of Radagon.

Unlock the Debate Parlor grace site first (Image via FromSoftware)

From the Debate Parlor grace site in Elden Ring, use the western exit. After passing the metal gates, go left and climb the destroyed stairs and then the second set of stairs up.

Instead of going into the passage at the top, jump off the balcony onto the steps below. Keep going up, turn left, and leap off another balcony onto a roof.

Scramble across the roof and use the ladder. Cross the walkway and go right, around the tower. Jump off onto the roof below, then do it again, but do not jump down again. Instead, walk to the roof’s edge. You’ll see a huge gap that requires a running start to clear. Once across, take the path to your left.

Use the ladder to reach the top (Image via FromSoftware)

Follow the roof of the building until you reach the side of the castle. Inside is a ladder and a few enemies. Climb to the top to loot the Full Moon Crossbow from a chest.

It’s worth noting that the Full Moon Crossbow’s description has a typo. According to the description, the crossbow “Reveals true worth when used with holy-infused bolts.” Holy bolts do nothing, but Magic Bolts do. Equip them to the Full Moon Crossbow in Elden Ring, which will deal extra damage.

