Players of Elden Ring have access to many different forms of combat. They can use powerful weapons, or wield deadly spells to vanquish their foes. The spells and magic fall into a few different categories.

One of these are Aberrant sorcery spells, which is a form of magic that is based on dealing thorn damage to enemies. Here is how players can find and learn these powerful thorny magic spells.

What are Aberrant sorcery spells in Elden Ring?

Aberrant sorcery spells can dish out hefty thorn-based damage. The player is able to fire out deadly thorns to unleash devastation on their enemies. However, each time they use an Aberrant sorcery spell, they will take a small amount of damage as well.

Players can end up killing themselves if they use it too much or at the wrong time. These spells benefit from high faith-based builds as well.

What are the Aberrant sorcery spells that players can unlock?

There are two total spells that players can learn in the school of Aberrant sorcery (Image via Elden Ring)

There are two different Aberrant sorcery spells that players are able to unlock in Elden Ring. These spells are Briars of Punishment, and Briars of Sin. Briars of Punishment consumes FP and hurts the player to deal thorn damage on a trail at long range.

Briars of Sin consumes FP and also hurts the player but deals damage at close to mid range. Both can be cast in quick succession.

How players can get the Briars of Punishment Aberrant sorcery spell

To find this Aberrant sorcery spell, players will need to head to the Mountaintops of the Giants region. Once there, players should locate a long stone bridge. At the end of this bridge, they will find a Golem Archer.

Before going over the bridge, players will see deads tree with three Lesser Fire Monks nearby. They can find the Briars of Punishment located at the tree that is all the way on the left.

How players can get the Briars of Sin Aberrant sorcery spell

Players of Elden Ring can locate the Briars of Sin spell just northwest of the Artist's Shack (Image via Elden Ring)

In order for players to get their hands on the Briars of Sin Aberrant sorcery spell, they will have to make their way to the Liurnia of the Lakes region of the game. Once here, they will need to head to the Artists Shack, and then begin to head northwest from there.

Soon, they should be able to jump across the rocks and find a group of fire slugs. Defeat these mobs and players can claim the spell.

Boosting the power of the Aberrant sorcery spells

There are a few ways that players can boost the power of their Aberrant sorceries in Elden Ring. This will greatly increase their potency and can help them defeat more enemies.

Items such as the Staff of the Guilty or the Azur's Glintstone staff can boost the power spells. Armor sets like Alberich's can enhance the spells and should be used if the player plans on using them a lot.

