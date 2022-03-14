Top 5 early game weapons in Elden Ring and where to find them

As an open-world game, the world of Elden Ring can often be an overwhelming place to find oneself in. Newcomers to the Soulsborne genre can find themselves lost and unsure about which weapons they should prioritize when beginning their journey.

Elden Ring offers players a wide range of weapons to pick from initially. While most of them are average, a few of them are extremely potent and will help clear a significant portion of the early game challenges with ease.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The best early game weapons for players to chase in Elden Ring

Before starting with the list, it is vital to mention that these weapons do not have any specific ranking. Players should pick the ones that they feel match their playstyle.

1. Uchigatana

Uchigatana is one of the best weapons for the early game (Image via Elden Ring)

Uchigatana is arguably one of the most accessible and one of the best weapons in the entire game. The weapon can be obtained early, but it scales quite well for the late game.

Apart from that, the weapon also has the bleed status effect, which is extremely useful against bosses like Margit and Godrick.

Location: Deathtouched Catacombs, starting weapon for Samurai class

2. Meteorite Staff

Meteorite staff is arguably the best staff in the early game (Image via Arekkz Gaming/Youtube)

This is a top-tier early game glintstone staff that is available for sorcerers. The staff provides S scaling for a mere 18 intelligence, which is quite good against early game bosses.

The weapon cannot be upgraded, making it quite poor for the mid-game, but it is strong enough to clear the entirety of Stormveil castle.

Location: Caelid

3. Reduvia

Reduvia is a powerful weapon, but it depends on arcane scaling (Image via Elden Ring)

This is another really good weapon for the early game that has very few requirements to use. Reduvia is a dagger, which means that players need to play up close against enemies for the weapon to be effective.

However, the weapon also has a special skill where players can throw red slashes onto the enemy from a distance and proc bleed on them. The overall damage from the weapon primarily scales off arcane, though players will require a little bit of strength and dexterity as well to use it.

Location: Obtained by defeating Bloody Finger Nerijus in Limgrave

4. Morning Star

Morning Star is a really balanced weapon that players can obtain early in the game (Image via FredChuckDave/Youtube)

Morning Star is also a really good early game weapon, though it requires a little bit of exploring to obtain. The weapon scales off strength and is a decent option even in the mid-to-late game.

The weapon also provides bleed damage, which is a plus as most of the enemies in Elden Ring are vulnerable to it.

Location: Weeping Peninsula

5. Bloodhound's Fang

Bloodhound's Fang has a lot of raw physical damage combined with bleed, making it extremely viable (Image via Elden Ring)

Bloodhound's Fang is probably the best early game weapon for players to pick up in the game. This weapon is extremely strong and can practically carry the player through every form of combat without any issues.

The weapon has incredibly high physical damage along with a bleed damage passive. This makes the weapon hit hard and proc hemorrhage, which can obliterate a large chunk of bosses in the game.

The stat requirements for the weapon are a bit higher than the others on this list, but these can be achieved quite quickly in the early game.

Location: Defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil

