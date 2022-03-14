How to obtain the Longtail Cat (no fall damage) Talisman in Elden Ring

When it comes to offering players a good deal of build variety, Talismans play a key role in Elden Ring. With a wide range to pick from, they provide the Tarnished with a lot of gameplay versatility and even help them make ascertain parts of exploration and fights significantly easier.

One such Talisman that players have been falling in love with is the Longtail Cat. This item is incredibly special because it makes the player immune to fall damage, thereby opening up an entirely new way of exploring dungeons and valleys in the Lands Between.

While highly coveted, the Talisman is not exactly easy to come across, and Elden Ring players have been having quite a tough time in getting their hands on it. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with securing the Talisman.

Getting the Longtail Cat (no fall damage) Talisman in Elden Ring

To get the Longtail Cat or the "no fall damage," Talisman players must accomplish certain steps. While the item itself is not hidden behind a boss battle or an NPC quest, it’s quite easy to miss, which is why so many players have been having trouble obtaining it.

To get the Talisman, the Tarnished will need to:

Make their way to the Raya Lucaria Academy, where they must fight their way to the Schoolhouse Classroom and then activate the Site of Grace over there.

From the Site, players will notice a platform located outside, which is a part of a big set of gears, which they must get on top of. From there, they should just wait for it to go down, then they can make their way to the ledge below.

After dropping down to the ledge, they should continue onwards until they reach the area's base level. From there, the Longtail Cat Talisman is just a few steps away.

Players will find the item close to a few crystals. However, it’s advised that they approach it cautiously as the place is teeming with high-level enemies, and players should not engage them in combat if they feel that they are under-leveled for the area. They can just grab the Talisman and rush out.

It’s essential to note that while the Longtail Cat Talisman does negate fall damage in Elden Ring, it will not be able to save players if they fall from lethal heights. So, while it allows more exploration versatility, it will not allow the Tarnished to survive a jump from a cliff with Torrent.

