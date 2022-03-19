Top 5 Quality Ash of War in Elden Ring and where to find them?

Hybrid builds involving strength and dexterity are pretty popular amongst players in Elden Ring. This is because these are the most balanced weapon builds available to players within the game.

However, to make these hybrid builds optimal, players will need access to the Quality Ashes of War (provides strength and dexterity scaling) within the game. The best thing about these Ashes of War is that they work with a wide variety of weapons and melee builds, making things more versatile.

As of now, there are quite a few Quality Ashes of War available in the game. They all prove to be something unique to the player in terms of combat options. So figuring out the absolute best amongst them will be an arduous task at hand.

Every Quality Ash of War that players should consider in Elden Ring

1) Ash of War: Storm Assault

Storm Assault in Elden Ring is really good at staggering players in PVP (Image via Gamer Guru/Youtube)

The first Ash of War on this list will be extremely good for polearm users. However, it also works on heavy thrusting swords and twinblades.

This Ash of War allows players to leap into the air, create a small storm around them and then smash the weapon to the ground with incredible force. While it is not that good in PVE, this Ash of War can stagger players incredibly well in PVP.

Location: Stormveil Castle

2) Ash of War: Giant Hunt

Giant Hunt is extremely good against enemies that love rolling, especially in PVP (Image via Gamer Guru/Youtube)

This is another good Ash of War that can be pretty good for PVP purposes. When used, players will move into a low stance position and land an upward thrust on their enemy.

While it is primarily meant to be used against enemies that are bigger than the player, it finds purpose when invaders come in a while wearing heavy armor. This Ash of War is quite good at breaking poise, which does wonders when fighting other players in PVP.

Location: Can be obtained from the Lone Wandering Troll Knight

3) Ash of War: Determination

Determination helps buffing the damage of a weapon with the skill equipped (Image via FP Good Game/Youtube)

This particular Ash of War helps to enhance the attack damage of players by a lot. When used, it provides somewhere around 60% buff to the weapon equipped with this skill.

Previously, there was a bug where just using the skill on the main-hand weapon would also help buff the off-hand weapon. However, as of patch 1.03, that bug has been fixed and will only buff the weapon equipped with this Ash of War.

Location: Dropped by a Teardrop Scarab near Agheel Lake

4) Ash of War: Phantom Slash

Phantom Slash is the best Quality Ash of War in Elden Ring (Image via EternityInGaming/Youtube)

This is a really powerful Quality Ash of War in Elden Ring to close distance and deal poise damage. It releases a phantom that moves forward while slashing a massive axe into the enemy when used.

It works well in both PVP and PVE, as it can deal a lot of damage. Players compare its viability to Sword Dance, which is one of the best Ashes of War in the game. The only difference is that Phantom Slash deals more damage, but Sword Dance takes less time to cast.

The downside to this skill is that it works only on polearms and twinblades, thereby losing out on versatility.

Location: Dropped after defeating a Night Cavalry boss in Forbidden Lands

5) Ash of War: Spinning Strikes

Spinning Strikes in Elden Ring is quite powerful, though the poise damage it does is below average (Image via Garden of Eyes/Youtube)

Ash of War: Spinning Strikes is a skill that is crafted primarily for polearms. When used, players will raise their weapon and spin it at incredible speed, dealing terrifying damage to the enemy.

The only issue is that it does not deal enough poise damage, leaving scope for counter attack.

Location: Complete Irina's questline

