Top 5 Keen Ashes of War in Elden Ring and where to find them?

Dexterity is one of the most vital stats that melee players look for when building their characters in Elden Ring. Dexterity ideally helps one develop characters that are agile and boast high attack speed.

In order to ensure the seamless development of these dexterity-based builds, players can look to use the Keen Ashes of War. These Ashes of War have a diminishing effect on other stats, but they help improve dexterity scaling by a lot.

Keen Ashes of War are quite popular amongst players and the game provides quite a lot of them. However, only a few can be counted as really good that are usable in a wide variety of situations.

Every Keen Ash of War that players should chase in Elden Ring

1) Ash of War: Repeating Thrust

Repeating Thrust can be used to break poise in Elden Ring (Image via 100% Guides/Youtube)

This is a really good Ash of War that players can use in the early game. It is good for dealing insane damage in a short time interval and can also help break poise for certain enemies.

Through this Ash of War, players can rain down a barrage of thrusting attacks on their enemies very quickly. Obviously, this will only work on thrusting weapons like Rapiers

Location: Dropped by a Night Cavalry boss near Agheel Lake.

2) Ash of War: Sword Dance

Sword Dance is arguably the best Keen Ash of War in the game (Image via Axiom Games/Youtube)

This is arguably one of the best Keen Ash of War available to players in Elden Ring. When used, they will quickly close their distance with the enemy and then follow up with a barrage of quick slashes.

The damage, speed and FP cost of doing that is perfectly balanced, making this skill worth chasing. It is also extremely good at breaking enemy posture.

Location: Dropped by a Teardrop Scarab near a Minor Erdtree in Liurnia of the Lakes.

3) Ash of War: Double Slash

Double Slash is powerful but it's speed is affected by weapon weight in Elden Ring (Image via EternityInGaming/Youtube)

This particular Ash of War helps players land two very powerful crossing slashes on an enemy from a low stance position. It is extremely good for stacking bleed status effects and can work well with something like Bloodflame Blade.

The only issue with this one is that, the speed of the slashes is affected depending on the weight of the weapon.

Location: Dropped by a Teardrop Scarab in Sellia, Town of Sorcery.

4) Ash of War: Raptor of the Mists

Raptor of the Mists can be used to dodge dangerous attacks from bosses (Image via Roru/Youtube)

While the previous Ashes of War were meant for offensive purposes, Raptor of the Mists is primarily meant for defensive purposes. When used, players will vanish in the air and then return immediately to the same position.

While it might look a little bit useless, this Ash of War is extremely good for dodging lethal attacks from bosses. This Ash of War removes the need to roll or parry once in a while, which in turn helps reduce the downtime between the attacks on bosses.

Location: Obtained after completing the quest of Bloody Finger Hunter Yura.

5) Ash of War: Beast's Roar

Beast's Roar is a powerful Ash of War for PVP players (Image via FP Good Game/Youtube)

Beast's Roar is a powerful Ash of War that can work quite well in PVP. When used, it releases a massive projectile that can not only push enemies behind, but it damages them as well.

The damage is quite significant against other players, even though it does not work as well against PVE bosses.

Location: Obtained from Gurranq, Beast Clergyman in Bestial Sanctum.

