Top 5 Heavy Ashes of War in Elden Ring and where to find them

Elden Ring has a wide range of Ashes of War for all forms of weapons and shields. All of them provide certain additional abilities to weapons, while also changing their key attributes.

One such attribute that is available for players to change is the strength scaling of the weapons. To enhance strength-based builds, players will often need access to these heavy Ashes of War.

However, these heavy Ashes of War are restricted to swords, axes, and hammers. Therefore, they do not work with other weapons such as bows, ballistas, magic staff, and sacred seals.

Every heavy Ashes of War that players need to chase in Elden Ring

One key aspect to consider regarding the heavy Ashes of War is that, they only work on builds that are built solely on strength scaling. These Ashes of War often have diminishing effects on other attributes.

1. Ash of War: War Cry

War Cry is a decent Heavy Ash of War that helps enhance an attack (Image via Elden Ring)

War Cry is a very interesting Ash of War that is available to players. Once used, it provides an attack boost to the user.

Apart from that, it also changes the strong attacks of weapons to charged attacks. While that might sound a bit awkward, it is extremely good to stagger heavier enemies.

Although it does not do well against bosses, the attack boost is definitely a handy tool to have.

Location: Can be bought from Knight Bernahl at Warmaster's Shack

2. Ash of War: Lion's Claw

Lion's Claw is a really great Ash of War for staggering bosses (Image via AngBata 11/Youtube)

This particular Ash of War allows players to land a really powerful hit by slashing an enemy using a colossal weapon. The skill takes a second to charge, but the damage it does is extremely high.

If used properly, it can stagger bosses and help land a powerful critical hit. This Ash of War is very similar to the signature attack of Artorias in Dark Souls.

Location: Fort Gael

3. Ash of War: Troll's Roar

Troll's Roar is really good against small groups of enemies (Image via EternityInGaming/Youtube)

This particular Ash of War is arguably one of the best for dealing with mobs. Once activated, the character will release a very powerful battlecry that will push enemies behind.

This war cry will be followed by a powerful slam from the weapon in hand, which deals a lot of damage. This is another skill that is not very effective against bosses, but is extremely good for crowd control.

Location: Mountaintops of the Giants

4. Ashes of War: Cragblade

Cragblade provides a huge boost to weapons, but it overwrites other buffs (Image via EternityInGaming/Youtube)

This is a really good Ash of War available for strength-oriented builds. It directly acts as a weapon buff, which means that it increases the damage dealt by strength weapons exponentially.

However, it also means that if any other form of buff remains active at the time Cragblade is activated, the latter overwrites everything.

Location: Found towards the West of ,Impassable Greatbridge Site

5. Ash of War: Endure

Endure helps to increase both durability and poise (Image via Elden Ring)

This particular Ash of War allows players to tank additional damage when used. It also helps to increase poise and therefore, increases the stagger threshold for the user in Elden Ring.

Location: Can be bought from Knight Bernahl

