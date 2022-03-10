How to find the No Skill Ash of War in Elden Ring

Ashes of War is one of several Elden Ring mechanics that are new to the Soulsborne genre. While weapons with unique abilities isn’t a new concept, Ashes of War allows players to mix and match. For example, players can swap the basic Flail’s Spinning Chain skill for Sacred Vow.

However, if the player so chooses, they can completely remove Ashes of War altogether. This leaves the weapon or shield in its most basic form. Weapons continue to deal damage, and shields can still block attacks.

It may sound counterproductive, but removing, say, the Parry skill from a shield can be a positive in Elden Ring. By doing so, hitting the left bumper activates a player’s mainhand weapon rather than the off-hand. It’s called the “No Skill” Ash of War.

Elden Ring: Purchase “No Skill” Ash of War from Knight Bernahl

The “No Skill” Ash of War can be found and purchased relatively early on. The player will have to visit the Warmaster’s Shack and speak to Knight Bernahl. The shack can be found in Limgrave, just outside Stormveil Castle in Stormhill. It sits along a major road, perpendicular to the bridge above.

Knight Bernahl acts as one of the many merchants in Elden Ring. He will sell the “No Skill” Ash of War, in addition to several others, for 600 Runes. With the Ash of War in your possession, you can stop at any nearby Site of Grace or the Blacksmith in Roundtable Hold to swap the skill to other weapons or shields.

If you were feeling murderous and killed Knight Bernahl, then you would’ve looted Bernahl’s Bell Bearing. This can be given to the Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold. By doing so, they will absorb Knight Bernahl’s shop and sell the “No Skill” Ash of War.

If you haven’t reached the Roundtable Hold yet, you can also apply the Ash of War to your weapons and shields yourself. However, this requires the Whetstone Knife. The knife can be looted from a chest in Gatefront Ruins, also found in Limgrave. With the knife in hand, visit a nearby Site of Grace in Elden Ring and select the “Ash of War” menu option.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee