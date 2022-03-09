How to complete Alexander the Iron Fist’s questline in Elden Ring

Elden RIng’s the Lands Between has a lot of NPCs that players can interact with and venture on their particular side quests. These often lead to many rewards and help players piece together some of the narratives in the game.

While some of the NPC quests are directly tied to multiple endings of the game, there are a few additional ones that have no direct impact on the main narrative but are still quite fun to do.

One such NPC quest is that of Alexander the Iron Fists’ who the Elden RIng community lovingly calls ‘Pot Boy.’

Pot Boy’s quests are pretty easy to complete once players discover some of the locations he will be present at as they progress further in the game.

The difficulty lies in finding out where he will be next, and this has been frustrating some community members who have been looking to complete his questline. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with finishing Alexander’s quest in Elden Ring.

Completing Alexander the Iron Fist’s questline in Elden Ring

To properly complete Alexander the Iron Fists’ questline in Elden Ring, the Tarnished need to be well aware of some of the locations that the NPC will be looking to travel to over the course of the game.

To complete his questline, players will need to:

First, find him towards the north of Stormhill near the Site of Grace which is placed at the end of a bridge with a pumpkin head enemy on it. Players will hear Alexander calling out for help to the cliff on the right. Upon reaching him, they will be able to help him out of the ground after sticking him with heavy attacks of a weapon. It’s important that players do it only after interacting with him first, or they will not be able to help him out.

After conversing with the player and exhausting all his dialog, Pot Boy can later be found at the end of the Gael Tunnel, which is towards the south of the Rotview Balcony Site of Grace. This will be just before the boss fight, and players will get him to move his location once again on interacting with him.

The next time players encounter him will be at the Radahn Festival, where they will summon him for the boss fight. Players will get to speak to him afterward, right after the encounter. He will spawn in the arena itself after players have beaten the boss.

Alexander’s next location will be towards the south of the Carian Study Hall, which is in Liutnia of the Lakes. To reach the location, players will be required to enter the south as they will not be granted access if they come from the north. There, they will find Alexander, but this time he is stuck in the ground again. This time, however, whacking him will not do the trick, and a pot of oil is needed.

To get the item, the Tarnished will need to craft it. The recipe is present in the Warrior’s Cookbook 17, which can be purchased from the Nomadic Merchant present in Siofra RIver.

From here, Alexander will travel to the Seethewater Terminus, where players can find him near a pool of lava. This area can be unlocked during the later stages of the game, and is host to a boss fight. The Tarnished will be facing off against the giant Magma Worm who lives there.

Alexander’s final location will be at the Crumbling Faram Azula. Players will only get access to this area after completing the Dragon Temple Altar. Here, players will find a fog gate that requires a Stonesword Key to unlock. After following the route, they will jump across the sunken buildings to find Alexander.

Alexander’s quest ending is quite a sad one as Pot Boy will ask the Tarnish to hold on to their warrior’s code and duel with him one last time. Upon killing Alexander, players will receive a Shard of Alexander as well as Alexander’s Innards, thereby closing out his questline completely.

