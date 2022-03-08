How to get the ‘Dung Eater’ ending in Elden Ring

Like all FromSoftware titles, fans will be able to enjoy multiple endings and questlines in Elden Ring as well. Some of the major sidequests are directly tied to the alternate endings in the game; hence players will be required to complete all their missions if they wish to unlock every ending in the game.

Each end has its outcome, as well as a cinematic, which is why Soulsborne veterans and completionists look to try and play the game multiple times to unlock them all. However, for some endings, FromSoftware has not made things easy, and achieving them can be quite frustrating.

Apart from the default one, almost all the other alternative routes are a bit complicated to unlock, with players having to invest in a considerable number of steps to achieve them.

Elden Ring’s ‘Dung Eater’ ending is one such case that many community members are finding difficult to achieve. Hopefully, today’s guide will come in handy for those having an issue with obtaining it.

Obtaining the ‘Dung Eater’ ending in Elden Ring

The community often considers the ‘Dung Eater’ ending in Elden Ring to be the bad one in the game, as it rounds out with the Tarnished cursing the world and all its inhabitants.

To achieve this end, players will need to use the "Mending Rune" of the Fell Curse on Fractured Marika. This is just the opposite of the ‘Age of Order’ ending, where one uses the Mending Rune of Perfect Order on her and brings back the time before the fickle gods by restoring the Erdtree to its former glory.

To get the Mending Rune of the Fell Curse from the Dung Eater, players will first need to give him five Seedbeed Curse items, and only in exchange for that will this item be received. The complicated part of his questline lies in getting the seeds themselves.

It is something that can be easily missed by players, making it one of the hardest endings to achieve in Elden Ring.

Steps to get the 'Dung Eater' end in Elden Ring

To get the ‘Dung Eater’ end, players will need to:

Find Rya in Liurnia, and then speak to Blackguard Big Boggart, who can be found at Boilprawn shack close by, where they must buy Rya’s necklace from him to continue the questline. Blackguard Big Boggart will then move to Leyndell in the outer moat.

After completing Altus Plateau, players will need to speak to the red phantom version of the Dung Eater in Roundtable Hold. It’s important to note that the phantom will only be accessible after players have either completed Altus Plateau or reached it.

After retrieving one seed Seedbed Curse item from Leyndell, players must go to the phantom again, who can be located past the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold, but only after players have progressed a bit in the story and arrived in Altus.

Thereafter, showing him a Seedbed Curse, he will automatically provide the tarnished with a key to his cell in Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, located below Leyndell.

Players will be able to travel to the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds by using the well beside the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace. Upon further exploration, they will find the human form of the Dung Eater behind the cell, whom players will need to let out.

Now, heading back to the Roundtable Hold, the player will need to speak to the Dung Eater phantom and then defeat him in the outer moat.

After securing four more Seedbed Curses, players can find his human form below the capital, and upon giving him the items, they will get the Mendin Rune of the Fell Curse in exchange.

Upon using this rune on Fractured Marika, the Tarnished will curse all the beings in Elden Ring’s The Lands Between.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha