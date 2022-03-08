Top 10 pop culture characters created by players in Elden Ring: Kratos, Eren Yeager, Samuel L. Jackson and more

Unlike some other games, Elden Ring lets players choose the character they want and gives them the ultimate freedom to design them however they want.

There is a lot of freedom offered to the players when it comes to character creation. While there are constraints, as with any other video game, character creation lets players be as creative as they want to.

Naturally, the first thought for many players is to create a lookalike for their real-life selves. However, some players have gone the extra mile to show their creativity in the virtual world.

Several exponents of this creativity have been on social media ever since Elden Ring was released. While character creation may be the least important thing in the game, fans have still taken it to a new level.

Fans show their utmost creativity with Elden Ring's character creation

The beauty of the game's character creation is the tinkering it offers. This is testament to players spending hours getting a character to match their real-life lookalikes. The created characters range across different spheres of life.

1) Kratos

In the world of gaming, Kratos is an immortal character due to how successful the God of War games have been over the years. Some players decided to bring their axe-yielding demi-god to the latest game from FromSoftware.

2) Samuel L. Jackson

Who could possibly forget Samuel L. Jackson and his role in Pulp Fiction? If someone did forget, now they have a better way to remember the actor while playing video games.

Drtbag9882 @drtbag9882 Someone created Samuel L Jackson from pulp fiction as their elden ring character. Well done 🤣 🤣 Someone created Samuel L Jackson from pulp fiction as their elden ring character. Well done 🤣 🤣 https://t.co/fEpObRLNJ3

3) Felix "xQc"

When it comes to streamers, xQc is one of the biggest names. One player has already created him 'accientally' in the game. Incidentally, xQc is among several big-name streamers who play and stream Elden Ring.

ඞ @EwItsSteven I ACCIDENTALY MADE XQC IN ELDEN RING LOL I ACCIDENTALY MADE XQC IN ELDEN RING LOL https://t.co/DGN5tZwJ8T

4) Squidward

Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants has also made his entrance into the game, in a way. Suffice to say, he looks creepier in character creation than how he appears in the cartoon.

Misele @MiseleHoang After spending an hour in character creation for #EldenRing . Let me live my best Squidward life. After spending an hour in character creation for #EldenRing. Let me live my best Squidward life. https://t.co/JpxwNwLf2v

5) Eren Yeager

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime in existence. One fan paid tribute to Eren Yeager from the series by recreating him in the game. Based on how it looks, one can admit that the player has done an amazing job.

6) Odin from Assassin's Creed Valhalla

One player created a character that may look like a default, but gives vibes from a certain viking era Assassin's Creed game.

arctyrus @AstroWitcher



Anyway, say hi to my Viking Astrologer with Odin’s Eye ‍



#ELDENRING Just spent an hour on character creation and it still looks like the template one they gave meAnyway, say hi to my Viking Astrologer with Odin’s Eye Just spent an hour on character creation and it still looks like the template one they gave me 😭 Anyway, say hi to my Viking Astrologer with Odin’s Eye ❤️‍🔥#ELDENRING https://t.co/QSKfFe4FZZ

7) DrDisRespect and Anatoly Dyatlov

xQc isn't the only streamer who has been recreated in the game as one fan tried their hand at creating DrDisRespect in the game. What's eerie is the fact that the character also resembles Paul Ritter as engineer Anatoly Dyatlov from Chernobyl, as stated by another member.

8) Angelina Jolie

There are some amazing works, one of which includes an Angelina Jolie lookalike based on her appearance in Salt.

9) Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is an iconic TV series and there's no chance that there won't be a character from there when the character creation has so much freedom. This creation represents Richard Dormer as the character Lord Beric Dondarrion.

10) One Piece

There have been more tributes to popular anime as players have also created Zoro from One Piece in Elden Ring.

The fun part about the entire deal is the fact that there could be even more creative designs in the days to come. Elden Ring has had a very positive reception in many ways, but character creation is one that has flown under the radar so far.

Note: This article represents the writer's views and is not based in any particular order of ranking.

