How to find the Banished Knight Oleg Spirit Ash in Elden Ring

Spirit Ashes allow Elden Ring players to summon spirts that fight by their side against some of the harshest bosses in the game.

One of the best Spirt Ashes that players can use is that of the Banished Knight Oleg. The powerful warrior can be called upon near an activated rebirth monument and will arrive with two high damaging swords at his disposal.

This particular Spirt Ash summon is a tough one to obtain, but not impossible. Players need to fight their way through Fringefolk Hero's Grave, with the boss at the end rewarding the Spirit Ash upon defeat.

How to obtain the Banished Knight Oleg summon in Elden Ring

Fringefolk Hero's Grave is a dungeon located in Limgrave. It is behind a fog wall in the Stranded Graveyard point of interest. In that point of interest is a Site of Grace with the same name.

Stormveil Castle is the biggest challenge in Limgrave. It does not need to be completed to gain access to Fringefolk Hero's Grave. Instead, it can be used as a reference point for traveling.

The dungeon is to the southeast of the castle, just past the Church of Elleh and to the west of the Dragon-Burnt Ruins. Entering Fringefolk Hero's Grave requires a bit of work.

To enter the dungeon and obtain the Banished Knight Oleg Spirit Ash in Elden Ring, players need to do the following:

Find two Stonesword Keys

Use those two keys on the double Imp Keystone at the Stranded Graveyard

Enter the dungeon and beware of traps

Defeat the various ghost swordsmen and archers

Avoid the crusher trap by sticking to the side alcoves while descending into the dungeon

Fight and defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit at the end of Fringefolk Hero's Grave

Receive a Golden Seed and the Banished Knight Oleg summon from the felled boss

The toughest task is getting the Stonesword Keys and beating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit. About the two keys, one can be obtained as the starter Keepsake and the other can be found throughout Limgrave:

Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave

On a corpse at Dragon-Burnt Ruins

Inside of Stormhill Shack

On a corpse in Fringefolk Hero's Grave

Three inside of Stormveil Castle

To take down the Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss in Elden Ring, players need to be cautious and patient. Dodge its leaps, avoid its fire breathing, pay attention to its slow attack speed, and strike it when it is recovering.

