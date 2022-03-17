How to get a Seedbed Curse in Elden Ring

Players who want to finish the Dung Eater quest will need to find a Seedbed Curse before they can start the quest in Elden Ring. Without the item in hand, players won't be able to initiate the story with the bright red NPC and they may even miss the chance to get to the questline's end.

There are a couple of ways to get a Seedbed Curse within the game, but one of the easiest ways is to simply follow the main quest and make it to Leyndell, the Royal Capital. The curse items are a sign of the Dung Eater himself, which will eventually take players down to the Subterranean Shunning Grounds.

Where to find a Seedbed Curse item in Elden Ring

Head to the capital for the curse. (Image via FromSoftware)

It can be easy to miss or even forget about a Seedbed Curse item in Elden Ring because they are never explicitly talked about. The Dung Eater, who sits by himself at the Roundtable Hold, will only ramble about a curse when prompted. To unlock his next set of dialog options and his key, the curse itself is needed.

How to find the Seedbed Curse in Leyndell:

Upon entering Leyndell, there will only be one direction to start.

There are two ways to get in, but they both lead to the same starting grace.

Run past all of the trumpet enemies and take the elevator down to the lower level.

When moving straight ahead into the first room, there will be a single perfumer.

Next to the perfumer is a ladder that leads to a new level and a staircase.

At the top of the staircase, players can find a body propped up in a chair that contains the curse item that they need.

With the curse found in the capital, players can head back to the Roundtable Hold to initiate the quest with the Dung Eater.

What to do with the Seedbed Curse in Elden Ring

When players have the curse, they simply need to speak to the Dung Eater at the Roundtable Hold. Speaking to him will prompt new dialog and players will be given a key to the sewers in Leyndell.

The sewers, also known as the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, is a fairly large area with multiple pathways and an end boss. In one section, players can find the Dung Eater as a mindless husk. Killing this husk will reward players with the Sword of Milos and armor and provide information about the next step for the curse overall.

