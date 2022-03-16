How to make your way through Leyndell, Ashen Capital in Elden Ring

The Lands Between in Elden Ring is home to some widely fantastical places—many of which are still brimming with life and magic. In contrast, ruins are abundant, and there’s no shortage of gloomy and dark places to visit.

As players progress through the story, they’ll eventually come to Leyndell, a great sprawling city. It’s one of the major areas after reaching the Altus Plateau via the Grand Lift of Dectus (or the not-so-secret route).

Leyndell is home to formidable enemies and challenging bosses, a typical feature to expect at this point. It will challenge players like never before, especially when they’ve reached Leyndell, Ashen Capital.

Elden Ring: Onward to the Elden Throne in Leyndell, Ashen Capital

To reach the Capital of Ash, you must first complete the Crumbling Farum Azula area and defeat Maliketh, the Black Blade. When Maliketh dies, the player's character is immediately transported to the Ashen Capital. Upon waking up, you’ll see Leyndell in a more sorry state than before.

Making your way through Leyndell, Ashen Capital in Elden Ring is probably one of the most straightforward areas. It’s the last foot of the journey to the end of the game. Most of what resides here are bosses and, most importantly, the Elden Throne.

There are only a few points of interest other than the main path. Facing the ruined capital, look to your right. You’ll see the remains of a fallen dragon lodged into a crumbling building. This leads to the Isolated Divine Tower, which is important for restoring Malenia’s Great Rune.

If you'd like to defeat another optional boss, Mohg, the Omen is still accessible via a nearby hole to the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. This is a separate fight from Mogh, Lord of Blood. It’s also home to the Erdtree’s Favor +1 talisman.

The most important path to take is that which leads to the Elden Throne. From the first Site of Grace, head straight for the castle in the distance to the right side. You’ll see a tall tower with winding stairs. Inside is a lift that leads to the boss, Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing.

After Gideon’s death, use the tree branch connected to the balcony outside to reach the Queen’s Bedchamber and a Site of Grace of the same name. From there on out, it’s a straight shot to the final bosses of Elden Ring.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu