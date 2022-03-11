Elden Ring is packed with boss fights, most of which award the player with tons of currency and new equipment. But there's one important item that will only be dropped by a few of the biggest bosses in the game.

The Great Runes are key to progression in the story, but they also offer huge benefits in the game. Each one is dropped by a Demigod and requires a lot of work to properly wield.

Every Great Rune in Elden Ring

Godrick's Great Rune: Dropped by Godrick the Grafted. Once equipped, it raises every attribute by five.

Radahn's Great Rune: Dropped by Starscourge Radahn. Once activated, it increases HP by 15%, Stamina by 12.5%, and FP by 12.5%.

Malenia's Great Rune: Dropped by Malenia, Blade of Miquella. This one turns Elden Ring into Bloodborne by recovering some health every time a player lands a hit after being damaged.

Morgott's Great Rune: Dropped by Morgott the Omen King. Grants the player a 25% boost to maximum health.

Rykard's Great Rune: Dropped by Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. Heals around 8.5% of the player's maximum health every time they kill an enemy.

Mohg's Great Rune: Dropped by Mohg, Lord of Blood. Grants a blessing to summoned phantoms that give the player a small health boost every time phantoms kill an enemy.

These six Great Runes are crucial to completing the main story of Elden Ring. Players will need at least two to access the game's final area, and one will need to be awakened. There are four additional Great Runes that can be skipped, but offer benefits to the player.

Great Rune of the Unborn: Dropped by Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. This Rune unlocks the Rebirth option at the Reya Lucaria Grand Library, which lets players respec their characters.

Mending Rune of the Death-Prince: Earned by completing Fia's questline. It can only be used after defeating the final boss and will unlock an alternate ending.

Mending Rune of the Fell Curse: Earned by completing Dung Eater's requests. This one also unlocks a different alternate ending.

Mending Rune of Perfect Order: Dropped by Goldmask, at the end of Brother Coryn's questline. Yet another alternate ending.

Using Great Runes in Elden Ring

Unlocking the Great Runes is a substantial challenge, but actually wielding them is another intricate quest. Players can only use one Great Rune at a time and must use an item to activate them.

Each of the ten Great Runes tells the player where to go to awaken them. Doing so will typically require some travel to find the location where they'll be awakened.

After awakening the Great Rune, players need an item called a Rune Arc. Using a Rune Arc will activate the currently selected Great Rune. They stay active until the player is killed, whereupon they'll need another to use it again.

Great Runes are a powerful item in Elden Ring, but it takes a lot to make use of them.

