The best Spirit Ash summons in Elden Ring

Spirit Ashes are spirits that can be summoned to aid a player in battle in Elden Ring.

Players can collect Spirit Ashes throughout their time in the Lands Between. This allows them to call upon mighty warriors, creatures, and even a mirrored version of their character.

There are two Spirit Ash summons that stand out over all others. One is for those who have powered themselves up, and the other is for those who want a fearsome fighter by their side.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The best Spirit Ash summons players can find in Elden Ring

Banished Knight Oleg

Aside from the Mimic Tear Spirit Ash, Banished Knight Oleg is the number one option players should use. As the name implies, the Spirit Ash summons Oleg, the Banished Knight.

To find this Spirit Ash summon, players need to head to Fringefolk Hero's Grave. There, use two Stonesword Keys on the Imp Keystone next to the Stranded Graveyard Site of Grace.

Fight through the Elden Ring mini-dungeon that will open and defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit at the end. It will drop a Golden Seed and the Ash for Oleg, the Banished Knight.

While Oleg consumes 100 FP per use, he comes with a powerful set of swords and high health that allows him to go toe-to-toe against some of the game's toughest enemies.

Mimic Tear

There is only one summon that can be considered better than Oleg, but it comes at the cost of being useless until the player's character is leveled up. The Mimic Tear Ash can be found in a chest behind an Imp statue door in Night's Sacred Ground.

It requires Elden Ring players to give up 660 HP per use, though it does not take away any FP like every other Spirit Ash. When used, it sends out a spirited version of the player.

However, if the player isn't super strong, the Mimic Tear spirit will also share this. At higher levels, having a ghost-like copy of yourself to take down the tankier bosses is not just logical, it's highly effective.

Edited by Danyal Arabi