Top 3 starting classes in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has a total of 10 classes that players can choose from in the beginning. While all the classes can be modified to do almost anything later in the game, they are specialized to perform specific roles at the beginning.

Every class has a bunch of stats such as strength, dexterity, faith, intelligence and others that determine their primary focus with regards to builds. However, these same stats are also responsible for the initial strength and viability of the class.

It is vital to note that every class has positive aspects. However, a few of them are much more balanced than the others in terms of stats, which makes them a lot more preferred, on account of the ease of usage as well as freedom of builds.

The best classes that every players should consider for their first playthrough in Elden Ring

In a game that is as complicated and vast as Elden Ring, the first playthrough should always be focused towards understanding the game rather than finding ways to make a character work.

Boxenberger @Boxenberger I just got Elden Ring.

And I'm thinking about what class to play 🤔 Vagabond or Samurai? 🤔

What would you recommend for a newbie? Haven't played a souls game in a long long time...

Any other tips to get started? I just got Elden Ring.And I'm thinking about what class to play 🤔 Vagabond or Samurai? 🤔What would you recommend for a newbie? Haven't played a souls game in a long long time...Any other tips to get started? https://t.co/PVYXDVkF5Q

So, if the starting class is simple to use, then it reduces stress on the players and allows for better learning and understanding of the game. This is especially true for newer players who lack knowledge on how mechanics such as magic and incantations work in Elden Ring.

1) Samurai

Many within the community feel that the Samurai is arguably the best starting class for almost any player. In terms of builds, this particular class provides one of the highest varieties to players.

The initial stats of the class are as follows:

Level: 9

Vigor: 12

Mind: 11

Endurance: 13

Strength: 12

Dexterity: 15

Intelligence: 9

Faith: 8

Arcane: 8

Thus, it can be seen that this class can be used for both strength and dexterity builds. Furthermore, the starting intelligence of the class is not bad either as it is just one shy of the minimum requirement for one of the best sorceries called Glintstone Pebble.

Besides the favorable stats, the class starts with the Uchigatana, which is by far one of the best weapons in the game. If players manage to pick up the second Uchigatana from the Deathtouched Catacombs location, they will be able to dual-wield the weapon with this combination currently being one of the meta builds to defeat bosses.

The character also has a bow as a starting item, making it easy to 'cheese' annoying enemies early in the game. Finally, the lightweight shield provides this class with a very good piece of equipment for parrying right at the start.

In general, it fills multiple roles and players will have an easy time with this class.

2) Warrior

The warrior class is designed for dexterity builds within Elden Ring (Image via Elden Ring)

The Warrior class is primarily meant for players who love to dual-wield at all times. Obviously, players can choose to use a shield, but the starting stats and weapons of the class make dual-wielding much more viable for the Warrior class.

The initial stats for the class are:

Level: 8

Vigor: 11

Mind: 12

Endurance: 11

Strength: 10

Dexterity: 16

Intelligence: 10

Faith: 8

Arcane: 9

As revealed by the stats, this is a class built for speed and agility. The high dexterity of the class makes it one of the best candidates for weapons like the Uchigatana, Bloodhound's Fang and even the Hand of Malenia.

The initial weapon for the class, namely the dual scimitars, is extremely strong and can swiftly take down early bosses. The initial lightweight armor further compliments the dexterity-oriented build for this class.

Besides these, the class is also provided with a light shield that can be used to parry in case players do not enjoy dual-wielding. However, it is vital to remember that a single scimitar does not dish out as much damage, making dual-wielding somewhat necessary.

3) Vagabond

The high vigor value of the Vagabond class in Elden Ring makes it good to tank bosses (Image via Elden Ring)

The final class that needs to be considered for this list is the Vagabond class.

The starting stats for the class are:

Level: 9 Vigor: 15 Mind: 10 Endurance: 11 Strength: 14 Dexterity: 13 Intelligence: 9 Faith: 9 Arcane: 7

With high strength and vigor, this particular class has been designed to pretty much face tank bosses right from the early game. The starting vigor for the Vagabond class is the highest amongst all, making it the most durable class in the game.

Apart from that, there is a balance between strength and dexterity that will allow the players to go for hybrid builds quite easily. Interestingly, intelligence in this class is not too bad either, allowing for a detour towards a tanky mage build.

The class starts with a Longsword, Halberd and a medium-weight shield. All three of these items are focused towards fighting enemies head-on. The armor in this class is also quite good and provides decent physical damage negation for early game content.

Therefore, in terms of viability and variety, this class is quite similar to the Samurai, with the only reason players would choose it being its starting weapons.

