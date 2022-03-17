Can you do anything with Glass Shards in Elden Ring?

Glass Shards are consumable items that players can find in Elden Ring.

Even though they are categorized as consumable items, they actually can't be consumed by Tarnished in the new FromSoftware title.

Most consumable items in the game provide some sort of buff or debuff, but not Glass Shards.

Players can only carry Glass Shards around as they travel throughout the treacherous Lands Between. That is all players can do with these consumable items — hold them in their inventory.

What to do with Glass Shards in Elden Ring

A look at Glass Shards in an Elden Ring player's inventory (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Players can collect Glass Shards in Elden Ring. However, they aren't used as ingredients for any crafting recipes and can't be consumed to provide any assistance in battle.

They also can't be sold to merchants for Runes. Players can hold up to 99 of them and store up to 600. They have no purpose other than to be gathered and carried.

Even the official in-game description seems to poke fun at the item:

"Glass shard covered in dirt. Because it sparkles in the light, it might be mistaken for an of value when seen from afar. It cannot produce light by itself. Essentially worthless."

Where to find Glass Shards in Elden Ring

A player has found Patches (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Glass Shards are located in many places in the Lands Between, even if they serve no real purpose other than to be held. They can be found as loot and can be purchased from merchants, which is odd considering they can't be sold back.

Here are all the locations where Glass Shards can be obtained:

Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave

Found in Wyndham Catacombs

Dropped by Skeletal Slime at Castle Morne

Dropped from Bedouin at Leyndell, Royal Capital

Found on a body on the east side of The Shaded Castle

Found in the sewers of the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds

Purchased from the Twin Maiden Husks at Roundtable Hold after giving them Patches Bell Bearing

There are a lot of Glass Shards to acquire. Players can strike up quite the collection of this mostly worthless consumable.

Perhaps FromSoftware Inc. will give them more of a purpose in a later update.

