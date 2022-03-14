How to reach the Eternal City, Nokron in Elden Ring

There is a lot to explore in FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, and the vast map design of the Lands Between has a lot of secrets to offer, alongside Legacy Dungeons and NPC quests.

While exploration is one of the most attractive gameplay features of the RPG, it can also be incredibly frustrating to get into areas, especially when it’s locked behind a certain sequence of events. FromSoftware does not hold the player’s hand when it comes to their title, and such is the same for Elden Ring as well.

Hence, some players often find accessing parts of the map rather difficult, especially during the later stages of the narrative. One such area where players are having trouble accessing is Nokron, the eternal city.

The game is not exactly clear on how the Tarnished can make their way to it, and it’s one of the more important locations in the Lands Between, as access to the area is required to complete Ranni, the Witch’s questline.

Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to clear up some of the confusion and help players finally make their way to the city.

Accessing Nokron, Eternal City in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, Nokron is a subterranean region whose lower section can be accessed by players very early on in the game, from East Limgrave itself.

Near Erdtree, there will be a structure containing a lift inside it, and that contraption will be able to transport players to Siofra River, which is one of the lowest sections of Nokron.

However, the main Nokron region will be out of bounds, and the Tarnished will not be able to access it until they meet certain requisites.

Hence, to even unlock the location, Elden Ring players will need to first:

Defeat Starscourge Radahn, which is one of the most difficult tasks to accomplish at least during the game’s first playthrough. Radahn is amongst the top five hardest bosses in Elden Ring, and only after defeating him in Caelid will players be able to access Nokron

It’s recommended that players be at least level 60 or higher when they choose to encounter and defeat the boss. He is very aggressive and relentless with his moves, and despite his size, his attacks are quite fast, and can take the player by surprise

After defeating Radahn in Caelid there will be a short cinematic which will show a giant star falling to earth somewhere in Limgrave, and this is the point from which the Eternal City of Nokron will be accessible to players

The Elden Ring Tarnished must now make their way west, towards Fort Haight, or they can travel southwards from the Mistwood Outskirts Site of Grace

They will eventually come across a massive crater that was cause by the falling star somewhere in Southern woods

Players will now need to descend into the depths after approaching the pit. It’s advised that they be cautious during this part as it can be very easy to slip and fall to their deaths as they try to go lower. Eventually they will reach the area where the screen title will promt “Nokron, Eternal City”

However, to effectively reach a safe point a bit more platforming is required, and players will come across a jumping point beyond which they will see several enemies guarding the path. The Elden Ring Tarnished can now either run past all the enemy or defeat them and progress, till they reach a Site of Grace

Nokron is one of the most important cities in the game, and while it’s a pretty difficult area to complete, the rewards allow players to complete a lot of NPC quests and challenges, as well as take down additional bosses and get their hands on additional loot.

