"Get ready to go to war!": Elden Ring community reacts to Monday meme from new Soulsborne fan who has never played any games before

The Elden Ring community has some of the most active members that share both a huge amount of gaming skills and a sense of humor. Also, these factors are not bound to age or other specific criteria, making the community highly inclusive.

Recently, the beauty of the gaming world got observed on the Elden Ring subreddit in a post that garnered a lot of attention. This story comes from a Soulsborne fan who has been familiar with the games for a long time. He managed to convince his 30-year-old sister with no prior gaming experience to play the latest FromSoft game.

The most interesting part of the story is how the new fan has adapted well to the Soulsborne ecosystem and made a reference that anyone can relate to.

Community reacts to what Mondays feel like through Elden Ring meme

It is a popular notion that video games are only played by youngsters. However, that concept is absolutely false as gaming is never bound by age. This was exceptionally proven by a Redditor named Dapper_Pop7257’s sister, who started gaming with Elden Ring at the age of 30.

The new gamer shared a meme featuring the FromSoftware game to describe her Monday mood. Very few people look forward to Mondays with eager anticipation, since the transition back to normal working life after a break is often too hard to bear.

The image that the new Soulsborne fan sent was of a misty door that lies in front of a player before a boss fight. Whenever a player observes a door with an iconic fog wall in the game, they know that something truly challenging lies ahead of them. So the fan captioned the picture, “Monday mornings be like.”

Many fans and players also admired the Redditor’s experience and shared how they have experienced something similar.

It's fantastic to have someone who shares the same passion for something, and bonding with a sibling or family over a game remains an incredible experience.

Edited by Siddharth Satish