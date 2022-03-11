“It takes less time for a Dragonball Z character to power up,” Elden Ring community after Redditor one-shots Malenia with a melee weapon

Elden Ring, as an RPG game, offers countless opportunities and possibilities to provide a unique experience. However, there are times when players use this freedom to a huge extent and give themselves godlike powers.

One such occurrence was demonstrated by Reddit user Tarntanya, who found a huge mix of buffs and debuffs that collectively allowed the player to one-shot Malenia. This boss is known to be one of the toughest bosses in the game, but the player proved that with a big brain anything is possible.

The absurdity of the entire buff and debuff thing has baffled players around the globe and the Reddit post has received a lot of attention for it.

The insane one-shot victory over Malenia from Elden Ring by Redditor

One of Elden Ring’s most notable features is the cruel and punishing boss fights that keep on challenging players at every step. However, players have a plethora of options when it comes to approaching a boss fight through various game mechanics like talisman and weapon art.

Players can also buff themselves in certain ways through potions and consumables.

The way a player wants to approach a certain situation depends on their complete build, and a Redditor going by the name Tarntanya found a build suitable for instantly eliminating Malenia.

While the clip mostly gives the Nioh and Monster Hunter vibe when buffing, the only difference that remained was the fact that it was happening in a FromSoftware game.

While buffing for almost 30 seconds straight, the player used various items and mechanics that allowed them to gain strength at the cost of vitality. Once the player finished powering up like Goku from the Dragon Ball series, he just proceeded by single slashing the boss, triggering the second phase.

To everyone's surprise, the second phase concluded in a similar manner with a one-shot strike, resulting in the entire boss fight lasting less than a minute.

While it almost seems unnatural, the player achieved this great feat by simply using existing mechanics and a melee weapon, which makes it truly impressive. Another Redditor even broke down what the player did, which also received great feedback.

