How to reach Caria Manor on the far north of Liurnia of the Lakes in Elden Ring

Open-world exploration is one of Elden Ring’s key gameplay features, and the vastness of the Lands Between has a lot to offer.

While land traversal is easy, with Torrent making covering vast distances effortlessly, there are certain areas on the map that players are proving to be quite difficult to access.

One such location is Caria Manor, which can be found to the far north of Liurnia of the Lakes, which is a sizeable area guarded by high-level enemies like Hand Spider and Raya Lucarian Soldiers.

Visiting and completing Caria Manor is part of the main objective in Elden Ring, and players cannot progress to the next area without beating the boss, Royal Knight Loretta, who is inside the castle.

However, some players are finding it difficult to get to the manor. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with their progression in the game.

Reaching Caria Manor in Elden Ring

To reach Caria Manor, players will need to follow a few steps, which, though not too difficult to accomplish, can get players lost in the vast world of the Lands between if they are not careful.

To reach Caria Manor in Elden Ring, players will need to undergo the following steps:

Make their way northwest from the Liurnia Lake Shore Site Lost Grace, until they reach the Laskyar Ruins, which will be like a watery swamp

After completing the area, they will then be required to ride towards the Scenic Isle, which is located towards the northwest of the Ruins

Players will find the Boilprawn Shack, as one of the important location markers, where they can activate another Site of Grace, and even find an NPC who is sitting there.

From the shack, the Tarnished must now make their way to the Rose Chich, which is a destroyed building filled with Bloodroses and rot, present towards the west of the shack.

From there they will find a watery swamp towards the west, to the north of which is another important marker and Site of Grace, Foot of the Four Belfries

The Tarnished are required to continue north till they reach another Site of Grace that also has the map fragment of the area near it

After continuing further north, Elden Ring players will get to Kings Realm Ruins

After entering the ruins, players will come across an illusory wall, striking which will automatically reveal the path ahead. They will soon find the Road to the Manor Site of Lost Grace, where players will also find Iji the giant beside it

Head northeast till a big castle is visible. This castle is Caria Manor, and the Tarnished can unlock the fast travel point to it by lighting the Main Caria Manor Gate Site of Grace, present right before its entrance.

Caria Manor is one of the major locations that players will need to complete to advance the game’s narrative. However, it’s complicated to get to, and the presence of the illusion wall threw many players off.

