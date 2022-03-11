How to obtain the Erudition Gesture in Elden Ring

While it doesn’t exactly affect game progress, gestures in Elden Ring and previous FromSoftware titles are often considered integral to the PvP experience and etiquette.

One such gesture that players have been looking to get their hands on in the RPG is the Erudition Gesture, given by Thops after the Tarnished deliver the second Academy Glinstone Key to him.

However, to do so, users will need to complete the Converted Fringe Tower puzzle, which is what a good portion of the Elden Ring community is struggling with. FromSoftware is not known for holding gamers’ hands when it comes to completing some of the trickier puzzles, and that seems to be the case for getting this gesture.

Hopefully, today’s guide will help those who are still not able to get their hands on the gesture.

Obtaining the Erudition Gesture in Elden Ring

As mentioned, players will only be able to get the gesture from Sorcerer Thops when they provide him with the second Academy Glintstone Key from the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

Raya Lucria is where they will face one of the main bosses of the game, Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, and it is from here that they will obtain the second key.

To get the first key and access to the academy, the Tarnished will need to sneak behind a dragon towards the northwestern side of Liurnia of the Lakes. The key will be there on a corpse, and it’s advised that users do not engage the dragon in a fight unless they put a significant number of levels in their characters.

To find the second Academy Glintstone Key, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to:

Fast travel to the Debate Parlor Site of Lost Grace which is the place where the Red Wolf of Radago fight occurs. There, users must use the key to unlock the doorway that leads into the courtyard, where they will need to turn left and walk up the ruined path that goes past two enemies. It’s essential to be a bit cautious here as there are quite a few ambush areas here.

After reaching a set of stairs, instead of going through the door that faces it, gamers will need to jump over the banister and land at another flight below. Then turn left after climbing up, and then jump onto a roof right past a mage. After heading south over the rooftops, they will eventually see a ladder to the right. Then climbing up, players will meet a bridge that they will need to turn right from as soon as they reach the end, then turning left, they can reach the edge of a building, and Elden Ring players are required to jump on the rooftop below.

After heading north, users will come across a platform below. After dropping down to it, they will find another platform to the north. They will need to head west upon reaching that to drop onto another rooftop and fall onto a lower platform right beside an enemy firing arrows at them.

The Elden Ring Tarnished must now head north until they see a lot of open windows present on the side of the building. After entering it, they will encounter two large chandeliers that they need to get on top of. It’s in the chandelier on the south side of the room, where they will find the second Academy Glintstone Key.

After receiving the key, the Elden Ring Tarnished can now make their way back to the Church of Irith, located lear the lake-facing Cliffs Site of Grace. There, by the back of the building, they will find Sorceror Thops, and upon giving him the key, gamers will be able to get their hands on the Erudition Gesture.

When it comes to easily reaching some of the hardest objectives in the area, platforming along rooftops and planks have proven to be incredibly useful in Elden Ring. As seen in this case, players will be able to get their hands on the gesture very easily without having to go into many unnecessary enemy encounters.

