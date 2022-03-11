Meet Martha Mackintosh, the actor who plays Melina in Elden Ring

For Soulsborne fans, Elden Ring is nothing strange as the game series is known to provide various challenges at multiple levels. What really makes this RPG game what it is, however, are the diverse range of characters that help shape its narrative.

Among all the characters that are present in Elden Ring, Melina plays a massive role by guiding the players through the story as a maiden. A Tarnished is nothing without a maiden, and Melina is just another character without a fitting voice actress.

Actress Martha Mackintosh is responsible for breathing life into the maiden and has won hearts with her offer for an “accord.” Her line has become iconic in the Elden Ring world.

“Greetings. Traveller from beyond the fog. I Am Melina. I offer you an accord.”

To learn more about the actress' background, this article will shine a light on her prior successes as well as her lifestyle.

About Martha Mackintosh: The voice behind Melina from Elden Ring

British voice actress Martha Mackintosh is known for multiple roles in both video games and on screen. While the actress has been on the field for a long time, Martha’s most notable moments came with Melina from FormSoftware’s latest RPG game.

The actress’ first debut on screen came with Midsomer Murders, a British detective drama series based in modern-day England. During Series 14’s seventh episode, Martha made her entrance with the role of Tamsin Bickford on the show.

Ever since then, the actress has made appearances in multiple titles like New Tricks, What Remains, Latvia, and more, until she stepped into videogame voice acting industry.

In terms of voice acting for video games, the actress made her first appearance as Mira in Telltales’ Game of Thrones back in 2014. In 2016, Martha made her return in FromSoftware’s Darks Souls III as Company Captain Yorshka, seated in a Prison at Anor Londo.

Following that year, the actress made appearances in games like Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter, Shadow Tactics and Pillars of Earth, before landing the role of Melina in Elden Ring.

As for hobbies and passions, Martha also has a knack for hairdressing, which is evident from her Instagram page where she openly shows it off. Mastering both worlds as an actress and hairdresser, she doesn’t fail to impress at all.

