How to find a Somber Smithing Stone (5) in Elden Ring

Weapons are ultimately what defines the success of a player as they make their journey through Elden Ring. Being able to strengthen their weapons, particularly special armaments, is paramount to being able to defeat enemies and bosses. Somber Smithing Stones bolster the power of special armaments and Somber Smithing Stone (5) adds +5 to a weapon. Here's where to find one.

How players can locate a Somber Smithing Stone (5) in Elden Ring

There are a few ways through which players can obtain a Somber Smithing Stone (5) in Elden Ring. Some of these methods will include players looting them from certain locations in the Elden Ring world. However, the most reliable way to gain Somber Smithing Stone (5) is by returning the Somberstone Miner's Bell Bearing (3) to Twin Maiden Husks, which can be located on a corpse near the First Church of Marika Site of Grace.

Other ways of gaining the Somber Smithing Stone (5)

There are many ways for players to obtain Somber Smithing Stone (5) (Image via Elden Ring)

Players can find a few Somber Smithing Stones (5) in the Lands Between. Here are a few of the places where players can obtain them:

Players can find one on a corpse in the highest part of the ruins in Siofra River.

Players with at least two Stonesword Keys can get one inside of Gaol Cave.

In Nokron, Eternal City, players can defeat a Teardrop beetle to claim one. There is also another one on a corpse located beside some cliffs.

One can be located inside of Atlus Tunnel.

Players can find one in a corner of the Sealed Tunnel.

Using Somber Smithing Stone to power up gear

Players can use Somber Smithing Stones to level up their special armaments. With the Somber Smithing Stone (5), players can strengthen them by +5. This is different than the standard Smithing Stone, in that these bestow higher effects on each additional level granted to a player's armament. Players can upgrade their weapons at a Smithing Table.

Locating the Blacksmith

Players can find Smithing Master Hewg inside of Roundtable Hold (Image via eldenring.wiki.fextralife.com)

Players can locate a Blacksmith who can help them upgrade their gear. Players can travel to the Roundtable Hold and speak with Smithing Master Hewg, who can help the player upgrade their weapon. Players simply need to speak with Smithing Master Hewg, and this will allow them to upgrade their weapons.

Edited by Mayank Shete