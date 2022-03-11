How to get the Blasphemous Blade in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has some of the most interesting weapon designs in FromSoft history, and some of them are shockingly powerful. Players are constantly testing to find the blade or bow that will carry them through this challenging game.

The Blasphemous Blade is a massive flesh-covered greatsword possibly inspired by the hit 2019 indie game of the same name. It heals the player upon every kill, does significant damage, and can be set on fire to increase its power.

Getting the Blasphemous Blade in Elden Ring

The Blasphemous Blade can only be found after defeating its owner, earning its treasure, and trading it to an NPC. Players face an uphill battle and an exciting choice to acquire this greatsword.

PlayStation @PlayStation Friendly Elden Ring tip: If Margit gives you a tough time, go exploring, grow stronger, and you'll eventually be victorious. Friendly Elden Ring tip: If Margit gives you a tough time, go exploring, grow stronger, and you'll eventually be victorious. https://t.co/MbGZKgjZZn

First, the player must hunt down and defeat Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. This boss can be found on Mt. Gelmir. He's a Demigod who will provide a severe challenge for the player. His first phase is the God-Devouring Serpent, which must be defeated to challenge Rykard.

After beating Rykard, he'll drop the Remembrance of the Blasphemous. There are three things that players can do with Remembrance, only one of which will grant the blade.

Players can consume the Remembrance of the Blasphemous right away for a payout of 50,000 Runes. However, to use the item to its fullest, players will have to hand it over to Enia in the Roundtable Hold.

Enia, the Finger Reader, sits in a room marked with two fingers and can only be accessed after beating Godrick. She'll offer two options for Remembrance.

Players can trade the item in for a sorcery called Rykard's Rancor, which sends exploding spirits out to attack enemies. The item can also be used in exchange for the Blasphemous Blade.

Which builds can use the Blasphemous Blade?

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING This vast continent cannot be easily reduced to a simple explanation. One should experience all of its wonders to fully understand its scope. This vast continent cannot be easily reduced to a simple explanation. One should experience all of its wonders to fully understand its scope.#ELDENRING https://t.co/zzxZ470Lvf

Like all SoulsBorne games, Elden Ring has specific requirements for wielding weapons effectively. The Blasphemous Blade is a pretty demanding weapon, which isn't shocking considering how good it is.

The Blasphemous Blade requires 22 Strength, 15 Dexterity, and 21 Faith to wield at its best. The weapon has a D-tier scaling with all three of those attributes.

This blade does require a good amount of Stamina to swing multiple times, and its excellent fire skill takes 30 FP for each use. This isn't the hardest-to-wield weapon in Elden Ring, but it's on the tougher side.

The Blasphemous Blade requires the player to slay Rykard and trade his drop to Enia. With great success, this horrific greatsword is good enough for some players to build their entire playstyle around.

