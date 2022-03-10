Elden Ring has players worldwide seeking the most optimal equipment to take on the challenge. From the best weapons to the best things to pair with them, there are many options.

Swords are probably the most common weapon type in the game, from quick rapiers to massive greatswords. Players are constantly seeking the Ash of War that will best improve their playstyle and help them succeed.

The best Ash of War for Swords in Elden Ring

The best Ash of War is also likely the most sought after Glintblade Phalanx. This buff is considered massively overpowered by many players and is usable on swords and polearms capable of thrusting.

Fans of Devil May Cry's Vergil fell in love with Elden Ring's answer to Summoned Swords as soon as they saw it. Glintblade Phalanx summons an arch of glowing blue blades above the player.

Once brought out, the shimmering swords are set to work, hacking away at enemies automatically. Players can then launch a strong attack, which will send all the swords forward in a massive thrust attack.

Glintblade Phalanx's main benefit is its massive damage to the enemy's stance. Most enemies, including bosses, can often break with one or two uses of the attack. It does require a successful aim, but if all four swords hit the enemy, they're likely to break their stance swiftly.

Along with this stellar ability, the Glintblade Phalanx Ash of War also equips weapons with a Magic affinity. This grants Magic damage with each attack and allows the weapon to be improved with Intelligence scaling.

Finding Glintblade Phalanx

The Ash of War is given to the player by an NPC after defeating a difficult boss. It comes attached to a solid weapon but can be moved onto another suitable tool.

First, players must defeat Godrick in Stormveil Castle, which is no small feat in itself. After that, head to Roundtable Hold and find the sorcerer waiting by the balcony.

Rogier, the gentleman covering his face in a massive hat, will reward the player with his rapier. This weapon has Glintblade Phalanx equipped. As a thrusting weapon, it's a solid choice for the Ash of War, but players are free to reassign it.

Be warned, builds with low intelligence or no intention of scaling, that stats will gain the most benefit from this Ash early in the game. Elden Ring will get more complicated if players aren't leveling up their best weapons.

