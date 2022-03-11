Where to find the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War in Elden Ring

Ashes of War is one of several combat mechanics added to Elden Ring. They can make any basic weapon or shield feel special just by applying a desirable Ash of War that fits a player’s build or playstyle.

Hoarfrost Stomp is one of the seemingly strongest Ashes of War in Elden Ring. Frost-related effects were first introduced in Dark Souls 3, but Elden Ring expands upon the element.

In the case of the Hoarfrost Stomp, the player stomps the ground, sending shards of ice in a large area in front of them. More importantly, it’s easily spammable and can proc Frostbite for extra damage.

Elden Ring: Loot the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War from an invisible Teardrop Scarab

Killing Teardrop Scarabs visible to the eye is already an arduous task. Thankfully, the invisible Teardrop Scarab reveals signs of its existence. Killing it is the easy part; the destination is the hard part.

The invisible Teardrop Scarab in Elden Ring is located deep into Liurnia of the Lakes, just outside Caria Manor. This means it’s also past Stormveil Castle, home to Godrick the Grafted and, by extension, Margit the Fell Omen. However, you can completely ignore Stormveil Castle and the bosses altogether by going around.

Starting at Stormhill Shack, use the path heading north that takes you under the large bridge connected to Stormveil Castle. At the end of the path is a small, broken bridge. Facing the bridge, go left into the hills. This secret path allows you to skip Stormveil Castle.

Heading into Liurna of the Lakes, grab the Lake-Facing Cliffs site of grace. Travel west, using the path that eventually takes you north, then west again into swamplands.

While in the swamplands, hug the western mountains until an opening appears, along with another road. This will take you north, all the way to Carian Manor.

Take note of the footsteps on the water (Image via FromSoftware)

Standing at the entrance to Carian Manor, head east. There’s a shallow lake near the cliff’s edge. Staying at the edge of the lake, watch the waters. You’ll notice a bunch of splashing, but the culprit is nowhere to be seen. That’s the invisible Teardrop Scarab.

Watch where it steps. Block its path and swing away with your weapon. The not-so-invisible Teardrop Scarab will drop the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War upon death.

