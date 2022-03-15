How to purchase Smithing Stones 7 and 8 from the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring

Elden Ring offers players various ways to get more powerful in the game. From Rune investment to learning new incantations and upgrading weapons, there is a lot that the Tarnished can do to make progress significantly easier.

The vast open-world exploration might feel a bit daunting at first. However, the number of options and upgrades that the RPG allows makes it one of the more accessible FromSoftware titles yet.

Speaking of upgrades, scaling weapon attributes and improving DPS numbers at the blacksmith is one of the most effective ways of getting more powerful in the game. While Runes go into leveling character stats, weapons require the key item of Smithing Stone and Somber Smithing Stones to become more powerful.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING You are the hope of the Golden Order, Tarnished. Your choices will shape the future of all who dwell in the shadow of the Erdtree. You are the hope of the Golden Order, Tarnished. Your choices will shape the future of all who dwell in the shadow of the Erdtree.#ELDENRING https://t.co/dTp3UC7Q7k

While in the early parts of the game, players will only be able to get their hands on the upgrade material by defeating enemies and exploring the various parts of the Lands Between. Later on, they will be able to purchase it from the Roundtable Hold itself.

Smithing Stones 7 and 8 are two of the most coveted crafting items in the game as it allows players to scale their weapons to +24. Hence, today’s guide will talk about how the Tarnished will be able to unlock them as purchasables in Elden Ring’s Roundtable Hold.

How and when can players buy Smithing Stones 7 and 8 from the Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring?

To unlock Smithing Stones as one of the purchasable items in the Roundtable Hold, Elden Ring players should first get their hands on Bell Bearings and present them to the Twin Maiden Husks to make the upgrade materials one of the items in the inventory.

For Smithing Stones 7 and 8, the Tarnished will specifically need the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4], which can only be acquired after they have progressed quite a bit in the story and were able to make their way to the Mountaintops for the Giants region.

To get the Miner’s Bell Bearing [4], players will need to:

Make their way through Elden Ring’s story and reach the Mountaintops of the Giants area. There they must encounter and defeat the Fire Giant as only after that will they be eligible to get their hands on the Miner’s Bell Bearing [4].

After beating the giant, the Tarnished should go and speak to Melina, who will appear once players make their way to the Forge of the Giants Site of Grace. Upon resting there, there will be a small cutscene, and players will be automatically transported to the Crumbling Farum Azula.

After reaching the new area, the Tarnished should make their way to the point where they will encounter the Godskin Duo boss fight. The fight can be a bit challenging. However, it’s not going to be too difficult after players get to know their attack patterns and focus on taking out the ranged magic user first.

After the fight, the bosses will automatically drop the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing [4]. The Tarnished must now take it to the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold, which will then make Smithing Stone 7 an 8 purchasable in their inventory.

However, both the upgrade items are rather expensive. While Smithing Stone 7 will go for 9,000 Runes, Smithing Stone 8 will require 12,000 Runes. But the investment is worth it as it will allow the player’s weapons to reach +24 and become incredibly powerful for some of the more difficult late-game boss fights.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Sorceries tend to draw from the nature of the stars and the laws which even the planets must obey. Sorceries tend to draw from the nature of the stars and the laws which even the planets must obey. #ELDENRING https://t.co/UmLxf4JzrH

Apart from Smithing Stone 7 and 8, the lesser upgrade materials will also be up for purchase at the Twin Maiden Husks inventory as Elden Ring offers players a great deal of accessibility and helps them get incredibly strong as they progress further in the game.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu