How to find the Ash of War: Shield Crash in Elden Ring

Ash of War: Shield Crash can be used to empower all Elden Ring shields with the Shield Crash skill.

Ashes of War are upgrade material found throughout the Lands Between. They allow weapon skills and affinities to replace newer ones that correspond with the specific Ash of War being used.

When it comes to Ash of War: Shield Crash, players can find it within the Lux Ruins. This is a location in the Altus Plateau region. Shield Crash will be given after defeating a certain Teardrop Scarab.

Where to get the Ash of War: Shield Crash in Elden Ring

The Lux Ruins are smack dab in the middle of Wyndham Ruins and the Grand Lift of Dectus. Heading south or north will bring players across the hard-to-miss ruins.

The closest Site of Grace is the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace to the north of the Lux Ruins. It is best to activate it if it hasn't been yet and use it for fast travel or as a respawn point if the player dies while in the ruins.

Here's how to find the Teardrop Scarab and obtain the Ash of War: Shield Crash from it:

Arrive at the Lux Ruins entrance

Defeat all of the enemies blocking the entrance

Follow the main hallway and defeat more enemies

Look to the right at the end of the hallway

Take out a bow and arrow, then aim at the silver ball

Fire with a heavy bow attack, and the ball should disappear

Receive the Ash of War: Shield Crash from the downed Teardrop Scarab

Return to the Table of Lost Grace and access the Ash of War by speaking to Hewg

What does the Ash of War: Shield Crash do in Elden Ring?

Hewg will allow the addition of Ashes of War to armaments (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Adding Ash of War: Shield Crash to any shield in Elden Ring will grant it the Shield Crash skill. This particular Ash of War only comes with this skill and does not come with any affinities.

The Shield Crash skill has players grabbing their shield with two hands and charging forward. They maintain their guard while rushing at enemies and will shove weaker enemies backward.

Some enemies may even find themselves staggered and open for extra hits when Shield Crash lands on them. Players can hold Shield Crash to extend the duration of the forward charge.

