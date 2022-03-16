How to find the Harp Bow in Elden Ring

The Harp Bow is a Light Bow in Elden Ring that scales primarily with the Strength and Dexterity stats.

The bow is a wonderful choice for anyone looking to play with an Archer Build or as a ranged backup option for the tough enemies found throughout the Lands Between.

This bow, unlike many of the powerful items found in the new FromSoftware title, doesn't require players to take down an enemy or open a chest. Instead, the 'Champion's Song Painting' puzzle in The Shaded Castle needs to be completed in order to acquire it.

Where to find The Shaded Castle in Elden Ring

A look at The Shaded Castle on the Elden Ring map (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

First, players will need to locate The Shaded Castle. Without finding this location, they will not be able to complete the Champion's Song Painting and won't be rewarded with the Harp Bow.

Here is how to get to The Shaded Castle:

Find the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace in Altus Plateau

Drop into the valley to the east

Follow the dead, black trees to the north

Enter the rocky area past the trees

Take the gap in the mountains

Follow the path northeast to The Shaded Castle

The Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace is to the north of the Lux Ruins and to the south of the Wyndham Ruins. After reaching The Shaded Castle, carefully enter it by jumping onto some rocks and then over the wall.

Players need to beware of the poisonous area and all of the creatures that can inflict a poison ailment on the character. Players need to follow the noticeable path through the poisonous fog to find the Shaded Castle Ramparts Site of Grace for a checkpoint at the entrance.

How to complete the Champion's Song Painting in Elden Ring

A player approaches the spirit painter to complete the Champion's Song Painting (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Inside The Shaded Castle is the Champion's Song Painting. This will lead Elden Ring players to the Harp Bow. The painting is located in a small wooden structure on the northeast wall of the castle.

Grab the painting from its easel and begin the journey to complete the challenge:

Head east from the Rampartside Path Site of Grace to the west of the capital city in Altus Plateau

Move to the cliffs near the Site of Grace with tombstones sticking out

Go up the hill around the cliffside rather than climbing the cliff itself

At the top of the hill, go to the edge of the cliff and walk slowly along it

Find the spirit painter there who will disappear and leave players the Harp Bow

Picking up the Harp Bow allows players to use it immediately. It provides them with a solid 62 base Physical Attack and a 100 Critical Attack. It is fairly light so excess weight will not be an issue.

