How to unlock the Poison weapon affinity in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players can modify their existing weapons and enhance them using different types of affinities. Depending on the type used, affinities can greatly affect how weapons work in terms of damage, status effects, and more.

There are different types of affinities in Elden Ring, including Fire, Cold, Blood, and Poison. The Poison affinity boosts weapon scaling and causes the poison effect.

How players can unlock the Poison weapon affinity in Elden Ring

Players can imbue their weapons with affinities by using whetblades located throughout the Lands Between. When acquired, these whetblades allow players to add affinities based on the properties of whichever Ashes of War they use for their weapon.

To unlock the Poison weapon affinity, players will need to gain access to the Black Whetblade. This whetblade can add Poison, Blood, and Occult affinities.

Obtaining the Black Whetblade

To obtain the Black Whetblade, players must head to Nokron, Eternal City. The easiest way for players to locate this whetblade is to visit the Ancestral Woods Site of Grace.

Once players get there, they will want to jump down the ruins to reach an area called Night's Sacred Ground. Players will find the whetblade here.

Inside the area Night's Sacred Ground

Players will need to make their way to Night's Sacred Ground and find the altar to collect the Black Whetblade (Image via Elden Ring)

Once players arrive at Night's Sacred Ground, they should begin looking for a corpse located in front of the altar there.

When players go up to the corpse, they will be able to interact with it and gain the Black Whetblade. Players can now use this Whetblade to add Poison affinity to any Ashes of War with the physical or occult types.

The uses of Poison affinity

Players can use the Poison affinity to boost dexterity, strength, and arcane scaling.

This affinity also adds poison build-up to the player's attack. This causes the target to build up a poison meter when struck. Once it reaches full damage, it will begin to cause poison damage to the target until the meter fades completely.

Customizing through affinity

The ability to customize weapons with affinities can help turn the tide of battle in a player's favor (Image via Elden Ring)

Elden Ring players can customize the vast amount of weapons at their disposal with different affinities. This can help enhance or even change some players' playstyles, so they align with their build or strategy.

All the affinities that players gain have different effects, so it is important to play around and discover the ones that appeal to them and are most useful.

