What does Vitality do in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring players can tweak a variety of stats as they level up. There are eight primary stats in the game that affect over three dozen secondary stats. For example, adding a single point to Strength increases the damage that Strength-scaling weapons deal.

More importantly, every stat can be placed into two main categories: defensive and offensive. Dealing damage is great, but ignoring defense (or poor stat distribution) can lead to one too many deaths.

There are many status effects that players can experience in the game, but few are as troubling as Instant Death or Death Blight. This is where the Vitality stat comes into the picture.

Vitality provides resistance to Death Blight in Elden Ring

Vitality is a defensive stat that depicts a player's resistance to death. When players experience a status effect in Elden Ring, such as Poison or Death Blight, a bar near the bottom fills up. When it’s full, players will experience the repercussions of that status effect.

In the case of Death Blight, players will die instantly. This is a powerful effect that disregards the amount of health you have. It isn’t hard for the Death Blight gauge to fill, making it an even more dangerous hazard to avoid at all costs.

While stats like Endurance improve a player's resistance to hemorrhaging, Vitality targets Death Blight directly.

By investing in Vitality, one's character can withstand the effects of Death Blight for longer. Vitality can be directly improved by adding points to Arcane. However, this isn’t a practical approach. Wearing armor with high Vitality is a much better alternative.

Lighter armor tends to have more Vitality than heavier sets, but that’s not always the case.

Here are a few examples of armor that have a high Vitality stat:

Astrologer Set

Nox Mirrorhelm

Noble’s Traveling Garb

Sage Trousers

Traveler’s Gloves

Prince of Death’s Pustule

Prince of Death’s Cyst

When players are on the field, reducing the buildup is crucial for survival. Places like the Altus Plateau have enemies, known as Lesser Wormfaces, that can quickly overwhelm players with Death Blight. In this situation, players will want Rejuvenating Boluses on their person.

Rejuvenating Boluses are crafted from Dewkissed Herba (x2), Crystal Cave Moss (x1), and Golden Centipede (x1). To craft Rejuvenating Boluses, players will need the Missionary’s Cookbook (7), which they can purchase from the Nomadic Merchant in Mountaintops of the Giants.

It’s always best to use all the available tools to protect oneself against Death Blight in Elden Ring.

