How to get the Night's Cavalry set in Elden Ring

There are many armor sets in Elden Ring, but there are few that match the dark aesthetic of the Night's Cavalry set based on the dark riders. These riders can be found all over the map of Elden Ring at night, but there is only one location where the set can be found.

Many other recurring enemies in the game will drop armor and weapons upon defeat. But like the Tree Sentinels as well, the Night's Cavalry set is unique, and players must conquer a challenge to claim the armor. Players will need to prepare for mounted combat within mist and snow for this challenge.

Where to find the Night's Cavalry set in Elden Ring

Head to the snowfields for the set. (Image via FromSoftware)

Though dark riders may be found all over the map, the Night's Cavalry set in Elden Ring can only be located far north beyond Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

The specific area in the north that players must find is the Consecrated Snowfields, an optional area in the game that requires a key to access. Overall, this area is one of the most dangerous, so players should be prepared.

Obtaining the Night's Cavalry set in Elden Ring:

Players first need to reach the Consecrated Snowfields area using the secret Haligtree Medallion.

Defeat Commander Niall to get the left half and talk to the man in the Village of the Albinaurics for the right half.

Take the medallion to the Grand Lift of Rold and change the prompt to use the secret key.

Make it through the catacombs and out into the snowswept landscape.

Just outside the first site of grace, there will be a convoy past the first major tree.

As long as players are there at night, two Night's Cavalry should appear.

Kill both of them to claim the reward.

Players must take out both riders to claim their rewards as one won't count for anything at all.

Can the Night's Cavalry set be altered in Elden Ring?

Many of the armor sets in Elden Ring can be altered as long as players have the needle to do so. If the chest piece has a cape on it, that usually indicates that the piece can be changed.

This includes the cavalry set, but the helmet can also be changed in this case. Both options can be altered for players who don't like the plume or the tattered cloak.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar