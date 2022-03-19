“This has to be fake right?” Elden Ring community is losing it as players find new illusory walls that take multiple hits

The Elden Ring community is losing their mind as players find out that there might just be illusory walls in the game that require more than one hit to activate.

As shown by multiple players, there seem to be walls in Volcano Manor that completely break the laws of illusory walls. In previous FromSoftware titles, fake walls only needed one hit to activate, upon doing which it disappeared, revealing a new hidden area.

Such was the case in many parts of Elden Ring as well; however, it would seem that Volcano Manor is an entirely different story as players seem to be finding walls that are going down after several hits.

As shown in the video above, a player was able to take down a wall that led into the room where there was Rya and Knight Bernahl.

JoCat @JoCat105



and yet there's no cracks in any potential edit



but it HAS TO BE FAKE RIGHT? @IronPineapple_ this HAS to be fake right?and yet there's no cracks in any potential editbut it HAS TO BE FAKE RIGHT? @IronPineapple_ this HAS to be fake right?and yet there's no cracks in any potential editbut it HAS TO BE FAKE RIGHT?

It’s not exactly a new area as the Tarnished has been there before; however, what’s baffling the community is the speculation that there might be other walls in Elden Ring that require multiple hits to activate.

Elden Ring players are shocked with the new illusory wall revelation

Andrew Goldfarb @garfep @Papapishu doubt i’m the first to find it but there’s another VM wall further down the tunnel that also takes 50 hits. i assume some walls in this area just accidentally have a value set too high or something haha @Papapishu doubt i’m the first to find it but there’s another VM wall further down the tunnel that also takes 50 hits. i assume some walls in this area just accidentally have a value set too high or something haha https://t.co/Mczbmm2g6a

What’s so concerning about the new findings is that players are not exactly sure if this is a bug or FromSoftware trolling them, or it truly is an in-game mechanic, and they were supposed to hit walls multiples times every time they came across the “liar ahead” message.

However, many feel that it actually might be a glitch or a bug, as when players rested at the Site of Grace, the wall would reappear, and they would then have to wack it multiple times again.

But that’s not stopping the community from going around smacking every wall they find multiple times. As FromSoftware is yet to provide any official statement regarding the matter, players are going around hitting every wall they come across repeatedly in Volcano Manor.

Some players are going as far as Limgrave to start banging away their weapons on walls searching new areas to discover and explore.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha