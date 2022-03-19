How to find Highroad Cave in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, you roam the world of the Lands Between, full of secrets, caves, ancient ruins, rumble, and, of course, challenging enemies and bosses. The number of locations is staggering, so much so that you dedicate entire areas to separate playthroughs.

What’s great is how rewarding Elden Ring can be to those who break from the beaten path to poke around in the caves and forgotten villages. Powerful gear, sorcery spells, incantations, and Talismans are often found this way.

One example in Elden Ring is Highroad Cave, well-hidden and situated away from the main roads of the Lands Between.

Elden Ring: Highroad Cave is located in Stormhill, Limgrave

Having a light source is useful (Image via FromSoftware)

Before you venture into Highroad Cave, it would be advantageous to bring some sort of light source. It is fairly dark, so having a torch, the spell Starlight, a lantern, or Glowstone is worth bringing in Elden Ring.

To best orient where to go, travel the main roads that lead to Stormveil Castle. You’ll eventually come to Stormhill Shack. From there, follow the road northeast and cross the bridge. Alternatively, use the Saintsbridge Site of Grace.

Follow the marked path (Image via FromSoftware)

After crossing the bridge, immediately make a 90-degree turn to the right and keep walking until you come to a cliff. To your left is a section you can jump down to, populated by a few normal bears. From there, you can safely drop down to the lower area.

Now, hug the cliff and walk to the edge of the ravine. Orient yourself so you see the bridge from earlier in your view. Look down, and you’ll see several octopus abominations. That’s where you want to be. Leap from the edge to the stream below.

Ignore the octopus abominations (Image via FromSoftware)

Ride Torrent towards the bridge. You’ll be under it now. Keep going until the stream stops. Be careful as you will be killed if you accidentally slip into the oceans nearby. At the end of the path, look to your left. The Highroad Cave will be situated in the mountains.

Upon entering the Highroad Cave, you can expect enemies such as:

Grey wolves

White wolves

Small land octopus

Giant land octopus

Large bats

Guardian Golem (boss)

To best deal with the boss, stick close to his feet. Only attack his legs once or twice before rolling out of the way of his stomping, weapon, or flame breath.

When he’s defeated, you’ll earn the Blue Dancer Charm, a Talisman that improves damage based on carrying weight.

Edited by Ravi Iyer