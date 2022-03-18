How to obtain the Rivers of Blood Katana in Elden Ring

Elden Ring boasts some of the most incredible katanas. A few might even go as far as to state that FromSoftware might have outdone themselves in this weapon category compared to previous titles.

With the RPG’s current meta favoring incantations and katanas heavily, many players have been opting to invest Runes in Dex as well as Intelligence and Arcane.

While all the katanas from Uchigataana to Moonveil are quite popular amongst players, one weapon in particular has caught the eye of many. When it comes to being one of the finest tools to apply the ‘Bleed’ status effect on, the Rivers of Blood katana is the best in the business.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING The doubters of the world lack the ability to sense it. Only those with faith can perceive all around, the presence of a higher being. The doubters of the world lack the ability to sense it. Only those with faith can perceive all around, the presence of a higher being.#ELDENRING https://t.co/rx4RPYcoPz

They are highly sought after by players who love to play around ‘Blood Loss’ as it has an incredible 66 bleed buildup. However, that alone is not the reason behind its incredible popularity, as the Rivers of Blood’s weapon skill, Corpse Pillar, will allow one to repeatedly swing a blade of cursed blood around, making it incredibly potent in a variety of situations.

The weapon is quite hard to find, hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help out those players who have been struggling to get their hands on the katana.

Obtaining the Rivers of Blood in Elden Ring

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Many ills have befallen the star-struck land of Limgrave. See to it that you do not become another. Many ills have befallen the star-struck land of Limgrave. See to it that you do not become another. #ELDENRING https://t.co/bOHvtB5WK4

Unfortunately, the Rivers of Blood katana is not something that players will be able to get their hands on in the early parts of the game. They will need to progress a good deal in Elden Ring’s narrative and reach at least the Mountaintops of the Giants in the story before they are eligible to obtain it.

Hence, to obtain the Rivers of Blood, the tarnished will need to:

Reach the Mountaaintops of the Giants by progressing further in Elden Ring’s narrative, and gain access to the Church of Repose which is present on the southeast side of the area.

It is at this point that players will be invaded by an NPC known as the Bloody Finger Okina, who will be wielding the Rivers of Blood Katana.

It is by defeating this invader will players be finally able to get their hands on the weapon as a drop. However, the fight itself is quite challenging, and players are not recommended to engage in the encounter if they feel that they are a bit under-leveled for the area.

The invader is quite aggressive, and can deal a significant amount of Blood Loss damage if allowed to stack up the status effect. The enemy is also quite aggressive with its movesets, and will not allow the players to gain much room or time to chug on their Crimson Tears to recover health.

After beating the invader NPC, the Elden Ring Tarnished will automatically be rewarded with the Rivers of Blood.

With 12 Strength, 18, Dexterity, and 20 Arcane required to wield the weapon, the katana scales incredibly well with both Dexterity and Arcane. Its Blood Loss buildup is one of the best in Elden Ring, and while it does not allow an Ash of War to be applied on it, its inherent weapon skill, Corpse Pillar, is incredibly powerful and is quite handy for both PvE as well as PvP.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi