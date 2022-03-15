The best Blood Loss build in Elden Ring

Bleed is a powerful ability in Elden Ring, which can cause massive damage to enemies and bosses alike.

The status effect is formally known as Hemorrhage, but players will know it for its ability to build up a meter that, once filled, will deal a massive amount of damage to the enemy. There are special builds that take advantage of Bleed to win battles. Here is the best one.

The best build for using Blood Loss to its full potential in Elden Ring

Blood Loss is triggered when a player builds up Bleed effect on a target. There is a meter that builds up with many different status effects in Elden Ring. Until the meter is filled, nothing will happen.

However, upon achieving a filled meter on an enemy target, the player will trigger Blood Loss, which will cause damage equal to a percentage of the maximum HP of a target, which is very powerful on bosses.

The best weapons for a Blood Loss build

While there are many different weapons a player could use in order to deal effective damage, there are some that stand above the rest. The Uchigatana, imbued with Blood Affinity is one of the best weapons players can use.

In fact, players should try weilding two of them, both Blood Affinity for maximum output. The buildup of Blood Loss will be quicker with two weapons being used.

Talismans that players should use for a Blood Loss build

Players can use the talisman Lord of Blood's Exultation to increase their attack power after applying Blood Loss to a target (Image via Elden Ring)

There is one very specific talisman that players will need for this build. This item is the Lord of Blood's Exultation.

The reason players need this is because it will increase their attack power if Blood Loss occurs in the vacinity. This will greatly increase the attack power of a player's build. As far as other talismans, players should use what they feel most comfortable with to suit their playstyle.

Best Ash of War weapons for a Blood Loss build

The best Ash of War for players to use in a Blood Loss build is the Ash of War: Seppuku. The reason for this is that while Seppuku inflicts a small amount of damage to the player to cause their weapons to apply the Blood Loss effect, it also increases attack power.

When dual wielding, players can apply this buff twice, and in conjunction with the Lord of Blood's Exultation, the enemies will be dealt a lot of damage.

How to play with a Blood Loss build

Players will want to buff themselves with Ash of War: Seppuku before heading into battle (Image via Elden Ring)

Players will want to first buff themselves using the Ash of War: Seppuku. Players can apply it to both weapons by ensuring that they apply it to one katana in two hand mode first (in the off hand) and then switch to dual wield, before applying Seppuku again. Then, players simply need to attack enemies to see the damage ramp up. An effective build that can destroy players and bosses with ease.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan