How to find the Rancorcall sorcery spell in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has made the magic system the most viable it has ever been in terms of titles from FromSoft games. Some of the game's magical options turn sword and board combat into firing homing missiles and summoning ghostly servants.

The Rancorcall sorcery summons a miasma of vengeful spirits who hunt and destroy foes in the area. The ghosts target the weak points of enemies and tend to deal heavy stagger when used well.

Finding Rancorcall in Elden Ring

The Rancorcall sorcery can be found in the possession of a Teardrop Scarab in Stormveil Castle. The area that holds the scarab is only guarded by a few rats, so it's a fairly easy get.

Warp over to the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace, then hug the wall going to the right. There'll be a significant drop, try a Rainbow Stone to determine whether the fall will result in death. If not, jump in and hit the ground.

Players will find themselves in the underground crypt area of the castle. Follow the path and defeat the rats that line the hall. The scarab can be found pushing its enormous ball behind the rats, kill it to claim the sorcery.

This area also hides a miniboss which can be defeated for a Golden Seed. Behind that large Ulcerated Tree Spirit, players can find the Prince of Death's Pustule Talisman while they're there.

Using the Rancorcall Sorcery in Elden Ring

Rancorcall is a Death Sorcery in Elden Ring, and it's great for a Sword Sage build. Players focusing on Intelligence, Faith, and Arcane will benefit hugely from Rancorcall.

The spell homes in on any enemy from an immense distance, allowing players to keep their foes at a distance. Builds focused on the Sword of Night and Flame will find plenty of use from this spell.

The Rancorcall is great for PVP as the enemy duelist will be constantly dodging the spell. Big bosses will be kept at bay by the Rancorcall's onslaught, especially if players have the build to spam it repeatedly.

The right staff is also very helpful in using the Rancorcall to its maximum potential. The Prince of Death Staff is extremely useful for this purpose. It enhances all Death Sorceries and can be improved by Faith as well as Intelligence.

The Rancorcall Sorcery is very useful for a variety of builds in Elden Ring. Find it in the Stormveil Castle and cast it with wild abandon to seek and destroy with minimal effort.

